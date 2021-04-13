Mass. reports 90,144 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 90,144 to 4,647,139, state officials reported Tuesday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Monday, when 55,366 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.8 percent of the 5,413,770 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,814,054 first shots and 1,640,165 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 192,920 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. State officials said Tuesday they were suspending administration of the Johnson & Johnson shots while reports of a possible rare, severe side effect are investigated.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,833,085.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.