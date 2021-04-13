US expects to have enough vaccine supply despite J&J pause

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. expects it will have enough coronavirus vaccine to meet U.S. demand by May despite a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s shot, an official familiar with the matter said.

Production from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. should be enough to meet U.S. demand, one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, as signs emerge that the U.S. is beginning to shift from a shortage of shots to a shortage of willing recipients.