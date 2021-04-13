How the Biden administration can address the situation at the border

The furthest-reaching challenge facing Central America is that of systemic corruption across the region. Rooting out impunity in nations led by elites who created and sustain systems for enriching themselves off the backs of their people will take time. But there are precedents.

By addressing the facts on the ground, the Biden administration, with Vice President Kamala Harris as its diplomatic lead, has the opportunity to restore the confidence of Central Americans in their governments, and the confidence of Americans in their border.

Many Central Americans have lost confidence in their governments, leading them to migrate north to what they hope is a better future for them and their children in the United States. At the same time, many Americans do not have confidence their government can manage the US-Mexico border.

The International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala was launched in 2007. Over more than 10 years of work, its investigations led to the dismantling of 70 illicit networks in Guatemala. The 1,450 people who were indicted, and over 400 convicted, included former presidents, ministers, former generals, and economic elites.

In Honduras, massive anticorruption protests resulted in a US-supported effort to create the Mission to Support the Fight against Corruption and Impunity in Honduras in 2016. This international body investigated 15 cases of corruption in Honduras, indicting dozens of government officials, including congressmen and a former first lady.

After years of Honduran civil society calling for a purge of the police, in 2016 top level police were found to be working as assassins for hire. In response, the president named six Honduran citizens to the Special Purge and Transformation Commission. With support from the United States, the commission fired more than 6,000 of the country’s 13,000 police — including the 50 highest ranking officers. During this period, Honduras’ homicide rate dropped 60 percent.

In Central America, reducing corruption and increasing confidence is possible when citizens and civil society are involved; there is strong political and financial support from the United States and other nations; and changes translate into better, safer, more prosperous lives.

But once the Trump administration signaled its lack of support for these anticorruption efforts, the Guatemala commission’s mandate was allowed to expire in 2019 and the Honduras body was expelled in 2020. The corrupt elite worked quickly to regain what they lost.

Americans’ lack of confidence in the Biden administration’s ability to manage the flow of migrants leads to a different type of fear: a fear of the other. At a time when the fog of the coronavirus pandemic remains, the economy appears to be improving, and the nation’s changing demographics is changing politics, the administration must acknowledge and address this fear in a rational, compassionate manner.

Just like solutions in Central America require a serious commitment of time and resources, so will addressing the situation at the border.

In the short term, the administration needs to ensure the infrastructure, logistics, and processes are in place to manage immigration flows. This includes coordination between relevant agencies, opportunities to apply for asylum protection in Central America, and adequate personnel to ensure applications are processed and cases adjudicated fairly and efficiently. This allows for the redeployment of border personnel and technology to focus on their top priority: keeping the nation safe.

On a parallel track, Congress must move forward with long-overdue improvements to the nation’s immigration system. Legal pathways for work- and family-based immigration is the most effective way to undermine the crime syndicates who sell lies to desperate migrants.

Central Americans’ lack of confidence in their governments and Americans’ lack of trust in their immigration system have dragged on far too long. But hope is not lost. The challenge before the administration — and before Congress — is to rebuild confidence.

That means managing the border with order as well as compassion. It means making a commitment to address the poverty, corruption, and violence that lead so many to flee Central America. And it means updating the US immigration system so that it works for Americans, not smugglers.

Ali Noorani is president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum. Kurt Ver Beek is a cofounder and president of the Association for a More Just Society-Honduras.