Sudders and Baker failed seniors

Re Sunday’s profile of Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders (“Behind the virus battle, a resolute hand,” Page A1, April 11): Sudders and Governor Baker had a year to find Massachusetts the best and brightest website designers. Instead, they awarded a last-minute, no-bid contract. Baker and Sudder’s management also clearly failed to foresee problems when they unleashed our age 65+ seniors at the same time as anyone willing to click “yes” to a question on multiple comorbidities, allowing them to sign up with no medically verified proof required. Baker brags that 60,000 people with the required computer skills of a day trader got vaccine appointments but neglects to mention that these were not the hundreds of thousands of seniors age 65+ at highest risk of dying from COVID-19 who were unable to type fast enough. Thereupon, senior advocates insisted on creation of a 211 senior call center, which also failed seniors, because these operators also did not have the requisite computer savvy. Seniors were mismanaged and abandoned by Baker and Sudders. We vote and want better, smarter management for the future.
Norma Floyd
Advertisement
Lexington