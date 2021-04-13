There’s a difference between ‘constituents’ and voters

Re “Why would the GOP reject the rescue plan?” (Opinion, April 9): Renée Loth poses the question as to why Republicans would oppose President Biden’s plan when it helps their constituents. The question as worded illustrates the common mistake of confusing voters and constituents. Voters elect members of Congress; constituents are those whose interests members of Congress actually serve. Properly understood, constituents are those who contribute significant sums of money, both to Republicans and Democrats, which candidates then use to market themselves to a largely gullible electorate. In return, those elected to Congress ensure that their true constituents, the donors, reap manyfold more pecuniary benefits than the costs of underwriting campaigns, whether by tax breaks, sweetheart contracts, earmarks, or other means. Although a few sops must be thrown to the voters so that there is some basis to appeal to their gullibility in the future, the system primarily operates for the benefit of the donors and the members of Congress.

There is no mystery as to why members of Congress oppose measures intended to help voters: Those measures typically impose costs on their true constituents, and consequently undermine the interests and aspirations of the members of Congress themselves.