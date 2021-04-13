Turning down the gas

We all need to worry about our energy future
Re David Abel’s “Facing a choice on natural gas” (Page A1, April 10): Indeed, the gas industry needs to be worried about its future because gas cannot be its “product” forever. With existing gas capacity temporarily required to produce a large share of the Commonwealth’s electricity and heat for over 3 million homes and thousands of other buildings, every consumer of gas needs to be worried about the energy future as well.
So, what is the Baker administration’s plan for implementing the “Next-Generation Roadmap” legislation? A deer-in-the-headlights response? Another study about the scope of problems already well documented? Further delays in action while we continue to spew greenhouse gas into the atmosphere? Here are three things they could actually do, instead:
First, issue a statement that makes clear to the gas industry that by no later than 2050 there will be no natural gas in Massachusetts. Second, provide an enhanced road map with specific accountability measures for the gas industry and customers, including supports and incentives, more thorough and detailed goals with mandated achievement dates, and penalties in the event of noncompliance. Third, lead with confidence and a sense of urgency. We can win this race against time and get to a fossil-free future, but we have to start running harder than we are now and not let up until we cross the finish line.
Michael McCord
Boston
We should be talking about carbon capture
David Abel’s assessment doesn’t mention the most obvious approach to transitioning off fossil fuels while eliminating stranded assets. If the electric utilities were to deploy carbon capture and storage on natural gas power plants, we could capture 90 percent of their emissions, and the plants could be operated throughout their depreciated life while we convert to fully renewable.
It’s not hard!
But, there is still embedded resistance to CCS among the industry participants seeking competitive advantage. We should be having discussions around this issue to find common ground, driven by shared purpose. In the meantime, we are wasting time on fanciful solutions, loaded with “tells” that promise returns by 2050-2070. Those “tells” include: “carbon intensity,” “cleaner” (i.e., not clean), “direct air capture (DAC),” “responsibly sourced gas,” and “blue H2.” At the same time, the much-discussed Massachusetts climate bill, while issuing emissions standards for vehicles and buildings including homes, is silent on dealing with CO2 emissions from natural gas power plants.
Really?
Peter Baldwin
Winchester
The writer is president of base-e, a Boston-based energy consulting firm.