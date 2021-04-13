Turning down the gas

We all need to worry about our energy future

Re David Abel’s “Facing a choice on natural gas” (Page A1, April 10): Indeed, the gas industry needs to be worried about its future because gas cannot be its “product” forever. With existing gas capacity temporarily required to produce a large share of the Commonwealth’s electricity and heat for over 3 million homes and thousands of other buildings, every consumer of gas needs to be worried about the energy future as well.

So, what is the Baker administration’s plan for implementing the “Next-Generation Roadmap” legislation? A deer-in-the-headlights response? Another study about the scope of problems already well documented? Further delays in action while we continue to spew greenhouse gas into the atmosphere? Here are three things they could actually do, instead: