Cleveland’s Yu Chang displays racist tweets received following error

Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the anti-Asian tweets on his Twitter account Tuesday while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to the coronavirus.

Indians first baseman Yu Chang shared some racist tweets he received after making a costly error in Monday night’s game in Chicago.

“Exercise your freedom of speech in a right way, I accept all comments, positive or negative but DEFINITELY NOT RACIST ONES,” Chang wrote. “Thank you all and love you all.”

He included the hashtag StopAsianHate.

Soon after his posting, Chang received an outpouring of positive responses and support from Indians fans and others across social media.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old who came up as a middle infielder in Cleveland’s organization is playing first base for the first time this season. The Indians signed him as a free agent in 2013.

With the game tied 3-3 in the ninth inning and the White Sox threatening with two runners on base, Chang fielded a ground ball and attempted to get the force-out at second but hit Chicago’s Yasmani Grandal in the helmet.

The ball ricocheted toward the left-field line, allowing pinch runner Nick Madrigal to score the winning run.

The racist social media postings directed toward Chang are part of an ugly trend of abusive behavior toward Asians. Former NBA player Jeremy Lin has been outspoken about the racist behavior and sports organizations have offered support to quell incidents.

Cubs managers insist no players have positive tests

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross said that none of his players have tested positive for COVID-19 as infielder Matt Duffy joined three teammates on the virus-related injured list.

The Cubs already had placed relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler on the coronavirus-related injured list Monday. Bullpen coach Chris Young and first base coach Craig Driver have tested positive.

Advertisement

“We still do not have any players on the positive COVID list,” Ross said before the Cubs’ game with the Milwaukee Brewers. “I would tell you right now with protocols and being extra cautious, if you have a headache, if you have a runny nose, if you have body aches, if you have just about anything going on that would or could be one of the 10 COVID symptoms, we’re going to err on the side of caution.”

Ross said Driver was in the three-week waiting period between vaccination doses and that Young already had received both shots when they tested positive.

Mariners Paxton done for season

Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton will undergo season-ending surgery, manager Scott Servais said .

Paxton left his April 6 start — his first since returning to Seattle on a 1-year, $8.5 million deal — with left elbow discomfort. Paxton received a second opinion Monday, when the need for surgery was confirmed.

The 32-year-old Paxton pitched for Seattle from 2013 to 2018, going 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Yankees, but was limited to five starts in 2020 because of a left flexor strain.

Seattle hoped the reunion with Paxton would provide a steady presence to what has become a six-man rotation early in the season. Instead, the veteran’s season is over after just 1 1/3 innings.

Blue Jay’s outfielder has COVID-19

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo announced the news before the game against the New York Yankees. The positive result was discovered during testing.

Advertisement

Hernández went on the injured list last Friday after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team.

Montoyo said Hernández started experiencing symptoms on Monday night. He has been away from the team since last Thursday.

“He has been in isolation since Friday,” Montoyo said. “He’s going to have to stay out because of protocols for at least 10 days and that begins today.”

Two other Toronto players missed time due to vaccination-related symptoms. A number of Blue Jays received shots last Thursday.

Left-hander Ryan Borucki had side effects, which included a fever and fatigue, and was sent home Friday. Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. left after two innings in Friday night’s game with symptoms including nausea.