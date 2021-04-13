Game 10: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

After Monday’s game was was postponed following a police shooting in a Minneapolis suburb Sunday, the Red Sox will open a four-game series with the Twins at Target Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Red Sox are coming off back to back three-game sweeps over the Rays and Orioles to run their winning streak to six games. The Sox own MLB’s longest active win streak, tied with the Reds for the longest by any team in 2021. During the streak, they have a plus-28 run differential (53-25).

Martín Pérez, who went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA for the Twins in 2019, will get the start for the Red Sox in Tuesday’s opener. He’s 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA in five career games against Minnesota, including four starts.