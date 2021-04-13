Game 10: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

After Monday’s game was was postponed following a police shooting in a Minneapolis suburb Sunday, the Red Sox will open a four-game series with the Twins at Target Field on Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Sox are coming off back to back three-game sweeps over the Rays and Orioles to run their winning streak to six games. The Sox own MLB’s longest active win streak, tied with the Reds for the longest by any team in 2021. During the streak, they have a plus-28 run differential (53-25).
Martín Pérez, who went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA for the Twins in 2019, will get the start for the Red Sox in Tuesday’s opener. He’s 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA in five career games against Minnesota, including four starts.
Lineups
RED SOX (6-3): Hernández CF, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Vázquez C, Renfroe RF, Arroyo 2B, Dalbec 1B,
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (0-0, 5.40 ERA)
TWINS (5-4): Buxton CF, Garlick RF, Cruz DH, Garver C, Polanco 2B, Sanó 1B, Astudillo 3B, Simmons SS, Arráez LF.
Pitching: LHP J.A. Happ (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Happ: Arroyo 0-4, Bogaerts 8-47, Dalbec 1-3, Devers 5-29, Gonzalez 4-15, Martinez 9-34, Plawecki 1-5, Verdugo 1-2, Vázquez 6-23
Twins vs. Pérez: Buxton 1-4, Cave 0-1, Cruz 9-30, Garver 0-1, Kepler 0-3, Polanco 1-6, Sanó 2-8, Simmons 7-23
Stat of the day: J.D. Martinez has at least one extra base hit in each of his last nine games dating back to 2020, tying Ted Williams (1939), Butch Hobson (1977), Bill Mueller (2003), and David Ortiz (2004 & 2013) for the Red Sox record.
Notes: With a win Tuesday, the Sox would be the first team to open a season with a losing streak of three or more games and immediately follow it with a win streak of at least seven games since the 1991 Mariners (started 0-6, won next 8) (source: Elias) .… The Red Sox have won six consecutive games to move into sole possession of first place in the AL East for the first time since 2018 .… Center fielder Byron Buxton is batting .481 with a league-leading 1.734 OPS for the Twins .… Happ is 13-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 27 appearances against the Red Sox, with 26 starts.
