Leominster skate park honoring late skater gets boost from Tony Hawk

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A skate park renovation project honoring a skater who was killed when a driver struck him as he was walking to work is getting a $10,000 donation from skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk’s foundation.

The town of Leominster has secured other funding and contracted with a design firm to renovate a local skate park in honor of Frankie Fortuna, who was 19 when he died in 2015, the Telegram & Gazette reported Monday.

The Skateboard Project’s donation will support “additional enhancements” beyond the expanded skate park and landscaping that are planned for the Frankie Fortuna Memorial Skate Park, Leominster city grant administrator Wendy Wiiks told the newspaper.