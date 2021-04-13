Mashpee girls’ volleyball pulls upset over third-seeded Middleborough

The Falcons, who had won only five sets all year, picked up their first postseason victory and second overall in program history in momentous fashion, upsetting third-seeded Middleborough — 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 15-5 — in the first round of the South Shore League tournament on Monday night.

What a ride this inaugural season has been for the Mashpee girls’ volleyball team.

Mashpee’s maiden win came against Carver in the second match of its inaugural season. But the Falcons (2-7) went into a tailspin, losing their next six in a row before scoring their soaring upset over Middleborough (5-5).

Advertisement

Despite dropping the first set, Mashpee head coach Kaleigh Greene knew this game was different.

“After we took the second set, I was like alright they can do this, they have that potential to take it if they want it,” said Greene.

Trailing 2-1 after the third set, the visiting Falcons (2-7) had their backs against the wall before senior captain Maggie Connolly (9 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs) went on a run of 10 service wins that led to the 25-19 victory in the fourth set.

“It got us ahead and it gave us the momentum to push through to the next set,” said Greene.

Mashpee dominated the fifth set, 15-5, to pick up just the second win in program history.

“This is a really big win for the girls,” said Greene. “They really wanted it tonight and they really stepped up their play.”

The Falcons’ newfound confidence may have come from their last regular season game when they pushed Abington to five sets on the road last Wednesday.

“They really wanted that game,” Greene said, “but they didn’t keep up the momentum towards the end and then we had a game against Carver that got cancelled so they really wanted to come and play today.”

Advertisement

Along with Connolly, junior captains Cheyenne Hendricks (7 aces, 4 kills, 14 assists, 4 digs) and Olivia Oliveira (8 aces, 2 kills, 15 digs) came up big for the Falcons.

Mashpee will travel to second-seeded Norwell (12-3) on Wednesday in the semifinals.

The Falcons were originally scheduled to play the Clippers in the first round before Carver had to bow out of the competition due to COVID-19 protocols causing the South Shore League to reshuffle the tournament.

Canton 3, Milford 0 — Seniors Angie Elias (11 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces) and Liz Bickett (14 digs, 7 kills, 3 blocks) sparked the host Bulldogs (10-1) to the first round Hockomock Cup victory. Canton will host King Philip on Wednesday in a semifinal.

Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 0 — Molly Wetherbee led the host Hawks (13-1) with eight kills and three aces in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory.

King Philip 3, Oliver Ames 0 — Senior captain Nicole Coughlan had 10 kills and 4 digs and sophomore Ahunna James had 7 kills and 6 digs for the second-seeded Warriors (10-1) in the first round Hockomock Cup victory. KP will travel to top-seeded Canton on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Newburyport 3, Pentucket 0 — Sydney Yim (9 kills, 21 assists), Ava Hartley (8 kills), Viive Godtfredsen (8 kills) and Laney Lucci (3 digs) powered the Clippers (8-2) to the 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 first-round win in the Cape Ann Tournament. Newburyport rallied from an 18-11 deficit in the second set for the win. The second seed in the tourney, Newburyport will take on North Reading in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Advertisement

Boys’ soccer

Apponequet 4, Somerset Berkley 0 — Alex MacLeod and Jonah Ricciardi both had a goal and an assist in the South Coast Conference win for the host Lakers (2-1-2).

To reports scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.