MIAA field hockey will fall back to 11-on-11 play in 2021

In both the Fall I season and Fall II this spring, the MIAA’s modified 7-on-7 format allowed field hockey to be proceed ahead, safely, during competition.
But during its virtual meeting Tuesday morning, members of the state association’s field hockey committee confirmed that field hockey will resume full 11-on-11 play in the fall of 2021, the first year of the new statewide tournament format.
▪ However, one change introduced last fall — four 15-minute quarters instead of 30-minute halves, will remain. Halftime breaks will be no longer than 10 minutes.
▪ As part of the statewide divisional realignment in all sports for 2021-2023, field hockey will transition from two divisions to four. The date for a school to appeal its current proposed divisional alignment (based on enrollment, along with plus/minus factors for vocational, private, and co-op programs), is April 30.
▪ The statewide postseason tournament field will consist of 32 teams (plus any teams with a .500 or better record) with games being played at the higher seed’s site through the round of 8. Officials assigned to state finals will be officials who have not officiated one of the two teams’ previous tournament games.
▪ The MIAA will provide sites for state semifinal and finals as defined by Tournament Management site policy.