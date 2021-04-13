MIAA field hockey will fall back to 11-on-11 play in 2021

In both the Fall I season and Fall II this spring, the MIAA’s modified 7-on-7 format allowed field hockey to be proceed ahead, safely, during competition.

But during its virtual meeting Tuesday morning, members of the state association’s field hockey committee confirmed that field hockey will resume full 11-on-11 play in the fall of 2021, the first year of the new statewide tournament format.

▪ However, one change introduced last fall — four 15-minute quarters instead of 30-minute halves, will remain. Halftime breaks will be no longer than 10 minutes.