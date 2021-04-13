Bottom of the order, led by Bobby Dalbec, delivers in seventh straight Red Sox win

The Sox (7-3) have won seven in a row for the first time since a 10-game streak from July 2-12, 2018. It’s the longest win streak in the majors this season. Five of the victories have been comebacks.

Rookie Bobby Dalbec had a pair of run-scoring doubles as the Sox beat the Minnesota Twins, 4-2, before a crowd of 6,724 at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS — On a day better suited for the Patriots and Vikings in December, the Red Sox continued their hot streak Tuesday.

The Sox are the first team since the 1991 Seattle Mariners to open with at least three straight losses, then immediately win at least seven straight.

Don’t get too excited yet; the Mariners ended up in fifth place that season. But the Sox are showing good balance and a sense of resolve early in the season.

It was 33 degrees and snowing when the game started. According to Baseball-Reference.com, it was the coldest game for the Red Sox since April 7, 1979, when it was 32 degrees at first pitch at cavernous Municipal Stadium for Cleveland’s home opener.

The Sox lost that game, 3-0, and were held to one hit, a single by Jerry Remy in the sixth inning.

This game was more eventful. The Twins scored twice off Martín Pérez in the first inning as he threw only 12 of 25 pitches for strikes in the wintry conditions. Byron Buxton led off with a double to left field. Pérez then hit Kyle Garlick and walked Mitch Garver. Jorge Polanco followed with a sacrifice fly to center field.

When Miguel Sanó walked to reload the bases, Sox manager Alex Cora came to the mound as the bullpen started to stir. A run scored on a ground out by Luis Arraez, and Pérez escaped further damage when Willians Astudillo fouled out.

Pérez went four more innings without allowing a run, leaving five runners stranded along the way.

Twins starter J.A. Happ, who has bedeviled the Red Sox for years, did so again for four innings, allowing one hit. The only positive for the Sox was the 67 pitches Happ threw.

The lefthander retired the first two hitters of the fifth inning before Hunter Renfroe hit his first home run with the Sox, jumping on a high slider and driving it to center just out of the reach of Buxton at the fence.

Christian Arroyo followed with a single up the middle and scored from first when Dalbec stayed on a two-strike fastball from Happ, driving it down the right-field line for a double.

That same combination clicked again in the eighth inning when Arroyo and Dalbec doubled to right field off Randy Dobnak to give the Sox the lead.

Rafael Devers added to the advantage with a home run beyond the seats in right field in the ninth inning.

Pérez and four relievers held the Twins to five hits. Adam Ottavino was the winner, with Matt Barnes getting his first save of the season.

Barnes has retired 18 of the 19 hitters he has faced this season, 12 by strikeout.

