Red Sox to play Twins on Tuesday, then have doubleheader on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Sox and Twins are scheduled to play at 2:10 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday after Monday’s game was postponed following a police shooting in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday.
The teams are scheduled for a doubleheader on Wednesday with two seven-inning games starting at 2:10 p.m. with a 30-minute break in between.
Thursday’s series finale remains scheduled for 1:10 p.m. (ET).
Tuesday’s game will be a cold one with temperatures forecast in the 30s with a mid-afternoon chance of snow.
