Red Sox to play Twins on Tuesday, then have doubleheader on Wednesday

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated April 13, 2021, 41 minutes ago
The Red Sox and Twins will play four games at Target Field from Tuesday to Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Sox and Twins are scheduled to play at 2:10 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday after Monday’s game was postponed following a police shooting in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday.

The teams are scheduled for a doubleheader on Wednesday with two seven-inning games starting at 2:10 p.m. with a 30-minute break in between.

Thursday’s series finale remains scheduled for 1:10 p.m. (ET).

Tuesday’s game will be a cold one with temperatures forecast in the 30s with a mid-afternoon chance of snow.

