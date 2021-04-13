fb-pixel Skip to main content

Stephen Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain for most points in Warriors history

By BEN ROSS The Associated Press,Updated April 13, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Stephen Curry was congratulated on becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in Warriors franchise history Monday night in Golden State’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Curry scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving him 17,786 in his career. That passes Chamberlain’s 17,783 with the franchise, a record he'd held since 1964.

“It’s just an incredible feat,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game. “He’s changed the game. He’s inspired all the young NBA point guards who have come up to become much better shooters. He’s changed the game. So as awesome as this accomplishment is — passing Wilt — it’s just one of many for Steph.”

Curry, 33, also leads the Warriors in 3-point field goals, assists and free-throw percentage.

