Tom Brady to Julian Edelman on his retirement: ‘You had an amazing football journey, an amazing life journey in New England’

Accompanying the message was a small gallery, featuring several photos of the pair, including one taken prior on the field prior to Super Bowl LIII. Brady wrote that when his eight-year-old daughter Vivian saw the picture, which shows Edelman with his bushy beard, she said, “Daddy, tell Julian to cut his beard. I don’t like it.”

“Because it meant you were locked in and it was playoff time,” Brady wrote. “That was when you shined the most. On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through.”

Brady and Edelman spent 11 seasons together in New England and forged a tight bond during that span. The two would often spend time together during the offseason, training anywhere from Boston College to the TB12 Sports Therapy Center to Yellowstone Club in Montana.

“I was a witness to so much of the journey and am so proud of you and how you grew from a 7th-round underdog to an older 7th-round underdog,” Brady continued. “The truth is, you never really grew up! You never lost that chip on your shoulder. You never let anyone define you as a person or player.

“You have so many teammates that admired your work ethic and will to win, and I am at the top of the list because when I was down and feeling sorry for myself at times, you were right there to pick me up. You were as tough as could be and I love you for all that you did to make our teams as great as they could possibly be.

“Seeing you become a dad and the changes you made in your life made me so encouraged and happy for you. Life is about gratitude and perspective! I am so happy for you and your family. You had an amazing football journey, an amazing life journey in New England, and I have no doubt you will succeed in anything you choose to do next!”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.