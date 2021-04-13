Twins, Red Sox decide to play remainder of series in Minneapolis

There was a moment of silence before the game in memory of Daunte Wright , the 20-year-old Black man shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — After consulting with city and state officials, as well as Major League Baseball, the Twins and Red Sox started their series at Target Field on Tuesday after Monday’s last-minute postponement.

The Twins postponed Monday’s game out of respect for Wright’s family and for safety purposes, given the tension in the Twin Cities.

The teams have a doubleheader scheduled at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, with the series finale at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Wednesday will be a straight doubleheader, with two seven-inning games.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli contacted Sox manager Alex Cora on Monday night to tell him the team planned to continue the series.

“Communication-wise, they did an outstanding job staying in touch with us. Talking to Chaim [Bloom], Sam [Kennedy],” Cora said. “We did a good job with our players.”

The Sox will keep their rotation in order. Nate Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez are scheduled to start the doubleheader games, with Garrett Richards starting Thursday.

The doubleheader could affect the pitching plans for the weekend series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

The Sox can use Nick Pivetta on Friday on regular rest, but would need a starter for Saturday. Cora acknowledged Tanner Houck was a candidate to be called up.

There is rain in the forecast for Friday, so the Sox can wait on that decision. The 24-year-old Houck is 3-1 with a 1.17 earned run average in five major league games since making his debut last season.

On the way

The Sox will get a 27th player for the doubleheader. Eduard Bazardo traveled to Minneapolis on Tuesday and seems to be the choice.

The 25-year-old righthander was added to the 40-man roster in November. Bazardo has no big-league experience, but appeared in four games during spring training, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four over five innings.

With the Twins loaded with righthanded hitters, Cora said the Sox wanted a righthanded reliever.

Good company

Rafael Devers has homered in four consecutive games. The only other Red Sox players to do that before turning 25 were Babe Ruth and Ted Williams … Matt Barnes picked up his first save of the season, getting three outs on 14 pitches. Barnes has retired 18 of the 19 hitters he has faced this season, 12 by strikeout. He has thrown 62 of his 79 pitches for strikes … Cora said it was the coldest game he had experienced since a minor-league game in Kansas in 1997. But the players felt the first few games at Fenway this season were worse because of the wind … Nelson Cruz, who had a 1.395 OPS in his first nine games, was scratched from the lineup with what the Twins were careful to say was a non-COVID illness … The Sox are 18-13 at Target Field and have won four of their last five games.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.