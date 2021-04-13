Photos: Police killing of Daunte Wright sparks second night of protest in Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death on Sunday of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as “an accidental discharge.” The shooting sparked unrest in an area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers — ex-cop Derek Chauvin — charged in George Floyd’s death.

Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot a Black man in a traffic stop over the weekend. The police chief said the officer had apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, as the man struggled with fellow officers.

Hundreds of protesters faced off against police in Brooklyn Center after nightfall on Monday, and hours after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was announced by the governor. Police declared the gathering of protesters unlawful after the 7 p.m. curfew, the New York Times reported.

When the protesters wouldn’t disperse, police began firing gas canisters and flash-bang grenades, sending clouds wafting over the crowd of demonstrators outside the police station demanding justice and chasing some protesters away. A long line of police in riot gear, rhythmically pushing their clubs in front of them, began slowly forcing back the remaining crowds.

“Move back!” the police chanted. “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” the crowd chanted back.

Liz Sawyer, a reporter with the Star Tribune in Minnesota, was on the scene during the protest on Monday night, documenting the clashes between demonstrators and police.

Some of the demonstrators were seen throwing water bottles toward officers, the New York Times reported. Police wearing helmets reportedly stood on one side of the concrete barricades, which were topped with a metal fence.

As fireworks were shot into the air, the New York Times reported, protesters chanted phrases including “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black lives matter.”

Protesters regrouped behind umbrellas as white smoke “from the police projectiles streamed across the grass and street in front of the building,” the New York Times reported. During the protest, a pair of armored law enforcement vehicles were rolled out.

The crowd was sent running after “another round of tear gas” from police. But seconds later, Sawyer reported, people returned to their place in front of the precinct. Sawyer wrote that some of the demonstrators shouted, “You can’t stop the revolution!”

Mayor Mike Elliott of Brooklyn Center urged demonstrators in the area to leave immediately in a television interview on Monday night, telling residents that “ultimately we will get back to normal.”

“I’m asking everybody to go home. We need to keep the peace in our city,” Elliott said on CNN. “We need to make sure that there is a tomorrow that people can gather peacefully as well and continue to express their grief.”

Elliott is the city’s first Black mayor. He was joined by Keith Ellison, the state’s first Black attorney general, in addressing a group of protesters not far from the police department on Monday night — telling the demonstrators to use their voices but remain safe.

“We are going to get to the bottom of this, we are going to make sure that there’s justice, that there’s officers held accountable,” Elliott can be heard telling protesters on video posted by a reporter for Minneapolis television station KARE.

Ellison reminded the crowd he currently is leading the prosecution of the first officer charged in Floyd’s death, and promised Wright’s death will not be “swept under the rug.”

Rubber bullets were flying as a line of riot police pushed the crowd back, Sawyer reported. Skirmishes broke out between protesters and police as officers were “belted by water bottles.”

More riot police arrived on the scene soon after.

The scene became increasingly tense throughout the night, Sawyer reported. Glass was broken, and protesters erected “some makeshift barriers in the street with debris.”

As the protest played out, riot police “rushed a group of protesters,” Sawyer reported. People began yelling that they needed medics.

“The ground is sludge from the rain and people running away,” she wrote.

At one point, smoke was billowing out of the Dollar Tree. Sawyer reported that bystanders were asking if anyone was inside the store, writing that it was going to “engulf in minutes.”

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, a reporter with the New York Times, posted a picture of inside the store. The Dollar Tree appeared smoky, and products and shelves were in disarray.

By 10 p.m., only a few dozen protesters remained.

Sawyer reported that the scene was “pure pandemonium.”

As midnight approached in Minnesota, the protest had dissipated into a strained standoff between the police and a few demonstrators that remained, the New York Times reported.

Live footage showed officers arresting several protesters, the New York Times reported. The exact number of arrests was unclear.

Law enforcement agencies had stepped up their presence across the Minneapolis area after unrest on Sunday night. The number of Minnesota National Guard troops was expected to more than double to over 1,000 by Monday night.

In George Floyd Square in Minneapolis — close to the convenience store where Floyd was killed in police custody last May — it was a quieter night, the New York Times reported. The defense for Chauvin, who has been charged in Floyd’s death, was set to start presenting its case Tuesday — following 11 days of a prosecution narrative that combined wrenching video with clinical analysis by medical and use-of-force experts to condemn Chauvin’s actions.

