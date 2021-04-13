Photos: Police killing of Daunte Wright sparks second night of protest in Minnesota

Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot a Black man in a traffic stop over the weekend. The police chief said the officer had apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, as the man struggled with fellow officers.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death on Sunday of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as “an accidental discharge.” The shooting sparked unrest in an area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers — ex-cop Derek Chauvin — charged in George Floyd’s death.
Hundreds of protesters faced off against police in Brooklyn Center after nightfall on Monday, and hours after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was announced by the governor. Police declared the gathering of protesters unlawful after the 7 p.m. curfew, the New York Times reported.
Outside the Brooklyn Park police station, hundreds have gathered in the rain to demand justice for Duante Wright. Police erected fences and concrete barricades to prevent crowd from getting close. pic.twitter.com/ZNiQGqlO1p— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 13, 2021
When the protesters wouldn’t disperse, police began firing gas canisters and flash-bang grenades, sending clouds wafting over the crowd of demonstrators outside the police station demanding justice and chasing some protesters away. A long line of police in riot gear, rhythmically pushing their clubs in front of them, began slowly forcing back the remaining crowds.
“Move back!” the police chanted. “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” the crowd chanted back.
Liz Sawyer, a reporter with the Star Tribune in Minnesota, was on the scene during the protest on Monday night, documenting the clashes between demonstrators and police.
Cacophony of tear gas and flash bangs sends hundreds of protesters running from the precinct’s main entrance. pic.twitter.com/i3rWN3yS0M— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 13, 2021
Protesters have launched some fireworks into the police barricade, over head of building. Officers respond with flash bangs in general direction of where they originated. pic.twitter.com/woFTrsBUFb— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 13, 2021
People are using umbrellas, traffic cones and even a leaf blower to keep the police's tear gas at bay in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) April 13, 2021
Lots of coughing. Saw one guy throw up.
People are here for the second night following an officer's killing of #DaunteWright. pic.twitter.com/9SrQgfkAij
Some of the demonstrators were seen throwing water bottles toward officers, the New York Times reported. Police wearing helmets reportedly stood on one side of the concrete barricades, which were topped with a metal fence.
As fireworks were shot into the air, the New York Times reported, protesters chanted phrases including “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black lives matter.”
Protesters regrouped behind umbrellas as white smoke “from the police projectiles streamed across the grass and street in front of the building,” the New York Times reported. During the protest, a pair of armored law enforcement vehicles were rolled out.
The crowd was sent running after “another round of tear gas” from police. But seconds later, Sawyer reported, people returned to their place in front of the precinct. Sawyer wrote that some of the demonstrators shouted, “You can’t stop the revolution!”
Another round of tear gas sends crowd running. Seconds later, people head back to their place in front t of the precinct, some chanting “you can’t stop the revolution!” pic.twitter.com/Uvm07Bmd2k— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 13, 2021
Mayor Mike Elliott of Brooklyn Center urged demonstrators in the area to leave immediately in a television interview on Monday night, telling residents that “ultimately we will get back to normal.”
“I’m asking everybody to go home. We need to keep the peace in our city,” Elliott said on CNN. “We need to make sure that there is a tomorrow that people can gather peacefully as well and continue to express their grief.”
Elliott is the city’s first Black mayor. He was joined by Keith Ellison, the state’s first Black attorney general, in addressing a group of protesters not far from the police department on Monday night — telling the demonstrators to use their voices but remain safe.
“We are going to get to the bottom of this, we are going to make sure that there’s justice, that there’s officers held accountable,” Elliott can be heard telling protesters on video posted by a reporter for Minneapolis television station KARE.
Ellison reminded the crowd he currently is leading the prosecution of the first officer charged in Floyd’s death, and promised Wright’s death will not be “swept under the rug.”
Mayor of Brooklyn Center says "please go home." https://t.co/QwnObsMuV9— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) April 13, 2021
MN Attorney General Keith Ellison also addressed the crowd. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/ztGklOazWY— Heidi Wigdahl (@HeidiWigdahl) April 13, 2021
Rubber bullets were flying as a line of riot police pushed the crowd back, Sawyer reported. Skirmishes broke out between protesters and police as officers were “belted by water bottles.”
More riot police arrived on the scene soon after.
Line of riot police is slowly pushing the crowd backdown Humboldt. Rubber bullets flying. pic.twitter.com/MyudalYl7C— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 13, 2021
Skirmishes breaking out between protesters and police as officers are belted by water bottles. Armored Hennepin Co Sheriff’s is here and even more riot police have arrived pic.twitter.com/Ya0vCIFr1G— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 13, 2021
The scene became increasingly tense throughout the night, Sawyer reported. Glass was broken, and protesters erected “some makeshift barriers in the street with debris.”
As the protest played out, riot police “rushed a group of protesters,” Sawyer reported. People began yelling that they needed medics.
“The ground is sludge from the rain and people running away,” she wrote.
Very tense. Tons of breaking glass. Protesters have erected some makeshift barriers in the street with debris. pic.twitter.com/vZDv2ZvbhA— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 13, 2021
Riot police just rushed a group of protesters who appeared to be throwing things. People yelling for they need medics. The ground is sludge from the rain and people running away. pic.twitter.com/qzvK4VU4RC— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 13, 2021
At one point, smoke was billowing out of the Dollar Tree. Sawyer reported that bystanders were asking if anyone was inside the store, writing that it was going to “engulf in minutes.”
Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, a reporter with the New York Times, posted a picture of inside the store. The Dollar Tree appeared smoky, and products and shelves were in disarray.
Smoke is billowing out of the Dollar Tree. Bystanders are yelling “Is there anybody in there? Get out of there.” This is going to engulf in minutes. @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/6cCist4dtI— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 13, 2021
By 10 p.m., only a few dozen protesters remained.
Sawyer reported that the scene was “pure pandemonium.”
Police clear the block. Pure pandemonium. We’ve evacuated. pic.twitter.com/MFBCn5WRV9— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 13, 2021
As midnight approached in Minnesota, the protest had dissipated into a strained standoff between the police and a few demonstrators that remained, the New York Times reported.
Live footage showed officers arresting several protesters, the New York Times reported. The exact number of arrests was unclear.
Law enforcement agencies had stepped up their presence across the Minneapolis area after unrest on Sunday night. The number of Minnesota National Guard troops was expected to more than double to over 1,000 by Monday night.
In George Floyd Square in Minneapolis — close to the convenience store where Floyd was killed in police custody last May — it was a quieter night, the New York Times reported. The defense for Chauvin, who has been charged in Floyd’s death, was set to start presenting its case Tuesday — following 11 days of a prosecution narrative that combined wrenching video with clinical analysis by medical and use-of-force experts to condemn Chauvin’s actions.
See photos from the night:
