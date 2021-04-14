Stars gather for a vaccination booster

Have you herd — ha ha — about this one? Sunday at 7 p.m., NBC is going to air an hourlong special meant to raise vaccination awareness and dispel concerns for those who are hesitant. Called “Roll Up Your Sleeves,” it will feature President Biden, former President Obama, and Michelle Obama.

It will also feature a segment in which Matthew McConaughey will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, in case you’re looking to get a step ahead of the “Saturday Night Live” writers.