Stars gather for a vaccination booster

Have you herd — ha ha — about this one? Sunday at 7 p.m., NBC is going to air an hourlong special meant to raise vaccination awareness and dispel concerns for those who are hesitant. Called “Roll Up Your Sleeves,” it will feature President Biden, former President Obama, and Michelle Obama.
It will also feature a segment in which Matthew McConaughey will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, in case you’re looking to get a step ahead of the “Saturday Night Live” writers.
The special will be hosted by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara. A whole mess of celebrities are going to appear, including Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Crystal, Demi Lovato, Faith Hill, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Lopez, Kumail Nanjiani, Ellen Pompeo, Ken Jeong, Joe Jonas, and Wanda Sykes.
Also, on May 8, a number of networks including ABC and CBS, will air a concert to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Modestly titled “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” the 90-minute show, pretaped in LA, will include performances by Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.
