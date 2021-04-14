Bernie Madoff’s death recalls a devastating period in Boston philanthropic circles

Bernie Madoff’s death in a federal prison on Wednesday likely conjured up unhappy memories for members of Boston’s philanthropic sector who more than a decade ago were fleeced by the former investor who ran a massive Ponzi scheme.

Madoff’s Boston area victims were some of the most prominent names in the city’s business and philanthropic circle, including the Goldberg family, founder of the Stop & Shop chain, and many had used their “profits” from their investments with him to endow everything from major new buildings and centers at Boston’s hospitals and universities, to summer camps for kids.

The sense of betrayal was particularly profound as many had not only entrusted Madoff with their entire fortunes or retirement savings, but also viewed him as a friend. Madoff built relationships among an exclusive crowd of wealthy and prominent philanthropists, many in Boston’s Jewish community; in some cases, he became so trusted that some referred relatives and friends to him in a toxic pattern that exacerbated his reach.