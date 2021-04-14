Former CFO of Alden Shoe Co. charged in $30 million embezzlement scheme

The former chief financial officer of Alden Shoe Co., a family-owned footwear maker in Middleborough, was charged and agreed to plead guilty Wednesday for his role in embezzling approximately $30 million from the company in a long-running scheme.

Richard Hajjar, 64, of Duxbury, agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and filing a false tax return. The charges, brought forth by the US Attorney’s Office of the District of Massachusetts, detail that from at least 2011 through October 2019, when he was terminated by Alden Shoe Co., Hajjar embezzled money by “writing checks to himself from company bank accounts and transferring funds from company accounts to his personal accounts and to another individual.”