Tango Therapeutics to go public in $353 million SPAC deal

Cambridge biotech Tango Therapeutics is going public through a $353 million deal with a special purpose acquisition company, the precision cancer medicine firm announced Wednesday.

The SPAC, called BCTG Acquisition Corp., is backed by Boxer Capital, one of the biotech’s investors.

As part of the deal, Tango will receive approximately $167 million from BCTG and other $186 million from a group of health care investors, including Bain Capital Life Sciences, Fidelity Management & Research Company, and funds and accounts managed by Blackrock.