ZoomInfo leases space in Waltham with room to grow

ZoomInfo isn’t moving far. The company, which has roots in Waltham but was acquired in 2019 by Vancouver, Wash.-based DiscoverOrg (which changed its name to ZoomInfo in the deal), has long been headquartered at 170 Tracer Lane, a bit north along Route 128. ZoomInfo will essentially trade places with VistaPrint parent company Cimpress, which will move to Tracer Lane, while ZoomInfo moves to Wyman Street.

The business marketing software firm will expand its East Coast headquarters by moving into 226,000 square feet at 275 Wyman St. in Waltham, the building’s owner, Hobbs Brook Real Estate, said Wednesday. The deal is the second-largest office lease signed so far this year in the region, behind only Amazon’s lease of a building in the Seaport District. It comes as office markets are gradually beginning to thaw as the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There haven’t been a lot of big office leases signed in Greater Boston lately. Consider ZoomInfo an exception.

The company, whose employees are working remotely, plans to return to the office this summer, and will have room to grow in the new building from 100,000 square feet at first to 226,000 square feet within a few years. It considered about 15 locations around the region before settling on this one, said founder and CEO Henry Schuck.

Advertisement

“As we look to attract even more talent to join our rapidly growing team, our office space must reflect how much we value our employees, their work styles, and lifestyle preferences,” Schuck said in a statement. “Hobbs Brook’s 275 Wyman is ideal for its highly convenient location, the ability to accommodate future growth, and a variety of desired building and neighborhood amenities.”

Hobbs Brook, which is owned by insurance company FM Global, operates a 2.2 million square-foot office campus along Wyman Street in Waltham. It’s at work on a 500,000-square-foot building at 225 Wyman as well, which is set to open next year.

Advertisement

Adding ZoomInfo to the campus is a major win, said CEO Sam Schaefer.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome ZoomInfo to our portfolio,” he said. “We look forward to contributing to and supporting their growth.”

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.