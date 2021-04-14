Pottery stores turn to paint-your-own at home

Each kit comes with a small set of paints, brushes and pottery that can be picked up from the store and used at home. Prices start at $15 for the store’s popular “Critter Creator” set, and $50 for a set of “Date Night” mugs. Once the paint is dry, customers deliver their pieces back to the store, where they are fired in a kiln. It’s an alternative to in-studio sessions that has gained popularity during the pandemic, said Goodsell.

There’s an element of mystery every time a customer drops off pottery to be fired at Amber Goodsell’s paint-your-own pottery shop, Made By Me, in Cambridge. She says she never knows what small masterpieces she will get from people who have painted their ceramics at home using the store’s “Port-A-Pottery” kits.

She can’t see the pieces in-progress and the paints don’t reveal their true hues until they come out of the oven, so she’s often surprised by the results. One comes to mind — a child’s reindeer Christmas ornament painted vivid red..

Adults are enjoying the activity, too. Sandra Gudac, owner of Look What I Made! studios in North Reading and Art Signals Studio in Maynard says: “You can tell people just really spent hours working on them,” she said. “The nice thing about doing it at home is you’re not pressed for time.”

Look What I Made! will deliver its to-go kits, which Gudac said she started offering when the store closed with other non-essential businesses at the start of the pandemic. Now those sales make up around three-quarters of her monthly profit. Goodsell said she’s seeing the same shift at her store.

Paint-your-own pottery studios are doing what they can to keep business chugging along during the pandemic. Gudac’s stores had outdoor seating last summer, and she plans to set that up again soon. Doug Fisher, owner of The Clayroom in Brookline, rents out space in his kiln to local amateur pottery wheel owners. He’s hoping to get a liquor license to serve up drinks to adult customers on date night at the studio. Many studios beefed up their online stores and classes this year.

The to-go kits have legs beyond the pandemic, said Fisher, who is making around 20 percent of his sales from online sales and to-go kits right now even while his store is regularly full to its limited capacity. The kits are a low-hassle option for him, and customers — “they absolutely love it.”

This doesn’t come as a surprise after 24 years in the business, he said. “There’s always somebody who wants to paint pottery.”



