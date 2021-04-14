Amtrak Downeaster service to Maine will return to pre-pandemic levels

Service on the Amtrak Downeaster in Maine will return to five scheduled trips per day beginning in May, Amtrak officials announced Wednesday.

The Downeaster — which runs from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston — has been offering four daily round trips since July 2020, Amtrak wrote in a statement. The expanded train schedule, which will be implemented on May 3, will include a midmorning departure train from Brunswick and a midafternoon departure train from Boston.

“Passengers have requested more midday trains for years,” said Natalie Bogart, Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority marketing director. “Given the recent changes in travel patterns, the timing is now right for us to introduce a new 10:20 a.m. southbound train from Brunswick and a 3:00 p.m. northbound from Boston.”