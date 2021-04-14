Baker expects ‘minimal disruptions’ to vaccine appointments despite pause in Johnson & Johnson shots

The Republican governor addressed the issue one day after Massachusetts and many other states announced a pause on the J&J shot on the recommendation of federal officials, to allow for investigation of a rare, potentially fatal blood clotting issue detected in six recipients of vaccine, out of roughly 7 million people who’ve gotten the J&J inoculation.

“The J&J supply in Massachusetts is currently a small portion of our supply,” Baker told reporters during a briefing from the vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. “In the immediate future, we’re expecting minimal disruptions to schedule new appointments.”

Seeking to assure a jittery public in the wake of an announced pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he doubted the issue would signifcantly hamper the state’s ongoing vaccination effort, which relies mainly on the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

This week, he said, Massachusetts had received 11,600 J&J doses as part of the state allocation from the federal government, along with 340,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer, meaning J&J had accounted for just 3 percent of the haul.

“According to federal officials, more information is expected to be available within days to help states manage vaccine distribution,” Baker said. “And in the meantime, J&J shots will remain paused here in the Commonwealth.”

He said the health and safety of residents is of “paramount” concern for state officials.

Residents who currently have an appointment to receive the J&J shot should contact their providers if they have questions, Baker said, adding that the federal government has indicated signs of a problem include severe abdominal pain, a severe headache, or severe leg pain within two weeks of getting the jab.

The governor also announced that the state was adding four regional collaborative vaccination sites to the online preregistration portal for appointments, in Northborough, West Springfield, Palmer, and Northampton.

Baker, noting that April 19 is the day all residents 16 and older become eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments, urged residents to jump in line once it’s their turn to book a slot.

“It’s the best thing you can do for you, your friends, your family, your co-workers, and your neighbors, Baker said.

The governor was joined during the briefing by Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy, who was on hand to mark Red Sox Week at the Hynes.

“Nothing was more important or more emotional than having the privilege of serving as a vaccination site [at Fenway Park] in February and March,” Kennedy said. The team’s principal owner, John Henry, also owns The Boston Globe.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders also briefed reporters and elaborated on the J&J stalemate, saying it wouldn’t unduly strain the state’s efforts to vaccinate residents who’re homebound, an initiative that had made use of J&J doses.

“We’re waiting for the guidance that comes out from the CDC and the FDA and they’re meeting today,” Sudders said. “And that will sort of guide our decisions. But we are quite capable of taking the homebound program and converting it into a two-dose program. So if that’s what we need to do, it’s not to stop the homebound program at all. We’ll covert it into a two dose program, [which] makes it a little bit more logistically challenging, but we can certainly do that.”

And, she said, “several of our mobile programs at this point use Moderna.” She said the J&J pause is a “bump,” and that “we’re looking forward to getting the guidance from the FDA and the CDC and we’ll pivot accordingly.”





