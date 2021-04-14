Bicyclist struck, seriously injured in Marlborough

A bicyclist was seriously injured and flown by helicopter to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Marlborough Tuesday evening, officials said.
The crash occurred at the intersection Lincoln and Mechanic streets at about 5:10 p.m., Lt. Robert Jusseaume, a spokesperson for the Marlborough Police Department, said in a brief phone interview.
The crash occurred after a bicyclist ran into a truck, Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis said in a tweet.
Auburn is one of 80 departments that belong to the regional Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council which provided aid at the scene.
The bicyclist was taken to UMass Memorial Health - Marlborough Hospital and was later flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester by Life Flight, Jusseaume said.
The crash remains under investigation. The Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council crash reconstruction team responded to the scene.
No further information was available.
