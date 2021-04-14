Bicyclist struck, seriously injured in Marlborough

A bicyclist was seriously injured and flown by helicopter to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Marlborough Tuesday evening, officials said.

The crash occurred at the intersection Lincoln and Mechanic streets at about 5:10 p.m., Lt. Robert Jusseaume, a spokesperson for the Marlborough Police Department, said in a brief phone interview.

