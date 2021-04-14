City asked to observe One Boston Day on April 15 in honor of Marathon bombing victims

“April 15 is One Boston Day,” she says in the clip . “This annual tradition was started to commemorate the tragic events surrounding the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. This day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity, and the strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the world.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey is urging residents to spread kindness Thursday as the city marks its annual One Boston Day observances to honor those killed in the Boston Marathon bombings, as well as the resilience the Hub demonstrated in the aftermath of the tragedy that consumed the city on April 15, 2013.

The clip goes on, with a nod to the devastating toll of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past year, we have all been tested in ways we could not have imagined,” Janey says. “The spirit of One Boston Day is more important than ever, as we continue to battle a public health crisis. Our hearts are heavy with the collective grief for the lives lost during the pandemic. And we are inspired by the resiliency, generosity, and strength of our essential workers.”

Janey concludes her video message with a stirring appeal to unity among all city residents, while also stressing the need to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols of physical distancing and avoiding big crowds.

“This year, One Boston Day, we’re asking you to stand together by staying apart,” Janey said. “Make this your day of reflection and service. There are many powerful ways to safely participate in One Boston Day. Download the checklist for ideas, and then find a way to do your part.”

She said Bostonians can share their acts of kindness online using the hashtag #OneBostonDay.

“Help honor Boston’s resilience, generosity, and strength,” Janey says. “Let’s show the power of One Boston Day as we reflect and serve together.”

The website for One Boston Day suggests residents thank medical professionals and first responders in their lives, thank a veteran for their service with a card, or support a local small business by purchasing a gift card or shopping online.

“As we do our best to keep neighbors safe, we will commemorate One Boston Day differently than in past years,” Janey said in a statement released by her office. “To honor this day tomorrow, I hope you’ll join us to spread kindness however you can, whether that means donating to a charity responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting a small business in your neighborhood, or checking in on an older neighbor.”

The bombings near the finish line eight years ago wounded hundreds of people and claimed the lives of three victims: Krystle Marie Campbell, 29, who grew up in Medford and was a well-known restaurant and event caterer; Lingzi Lu, a 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China; and Martin Richard, an 8-year-old Dorchester boy whose family made the Marathon an annual family outing.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a former Cambridge resident, was convicted in 2015 for his role in the blasts and sentenced to death. His older brother and co-assailant in the bombings, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed in a clash with police days after the blasts in Watertown. The Tsarnaev brothers had also killed MIT police Officer Sean Collier while they were on the run.

Last summer, the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit tossed Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence and ordered a new trial for the sentencing phase only, ruling the presiding judge at trial failed to meet the standard of fairness Tsarnaev was entitled to during jury selection.

But in another twist last month, the US Supreme Court agreed to take up the case, which could result in the panel restoring the original death penalty or affirming the first circuit ruling.

Tsarnaev, 27, remains incarcerated at a federal supermax facility in Colorado, and regardless of how the Supreme Court rules, he’ll spend the rest of his life in custody, according to legal filings.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.