Gloucester man charged with murder of fellow inmate at Bridgewater treatment center

A Gloucester man was charged with murder Wednesday in the beating death one night earlier of a fellow inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater, officials said.
Michael Robinson, 42, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, a shod foot, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.
Robinson pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. He is due back in court May 18, prosecutors said.
Around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, corrections officers at the treatment center received a report of an altercation in a bathroom and arrived to find Scott Wonoski, 43, of Worcester, unresponsive and bleeding, according to the statement.
Wonoski was treated at the scene and then taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:03 a.m., Cruz’s office said.
The altercation was captured on surveillance video, which shows Robinson assault Wonoski and leave the bathroom, according to prosecutors.
State Police detectives are investigating. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken jurisdiction over the case.
