Gloucester man charged with murder of fellow inmate at Bridgewater treatment center

A Gloucester man was charged with murder Wednesday in the beating death one night earlier of a fellow inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater, officials said.

Michael Robinson, 42, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, a shod foot, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.

Robinson pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. He is due back in court May 18, prosecutors said.