Lowell General Hospital and community groups provide vaccines for 1,000 people despite pause in Johnson & Johnson shots

The hospital collects its vaccines through the state system and was planning to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday for the 1,000 people who were not able, for a variety of reasons, to land an appointment using the online scheduling programs run by the state and some private companies, said Amy Hoey, chief operating officer of Lowell General.

LOWELL — A coalition of community groups and Lowell General Hospital pivoted quickly away from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday and pushed ahead with previously planned vaccines for 1,000 people using the Pfizer version of the key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

Advertisement

But the organizations who make up the Greater Lowell Health Alliance are part of the federal vaccine distribution program and the effort to vaccinate the “vulnerable population” in homeless shelters, those in transitional housing, and the region’s immigrants who have challenges accessing online appointments, and so they forged ahead, she said.

“We were able to serve all of the patients we have scheduled today, and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back” for the second shot at the Cross River Center vaccination site, she said. “We’re going to have a little Cinco De Mayo party, which is 21 days from now, for their second dose. We’re confident that we’ll have good adoption and good return of patients for their second dose.”

Hoey said staffers at community health organizations reported an absence of “vaccine hesitancy” in the wake of the widespread public attention given to the pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration after six women developed blood clots after being vaccinated. One woman died, officials said.

Registered Nurse Sarah Ahern helped Ronald and Ginette Freeman with their vaccination cards. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

In fact, according to community partners, support for the need to be vaccinated strengthened among some clients when they learned Pfizer, not J & J, would be provided, Hoey said. “They said that they actually had a few people perk up and say ‘oh well maybe my mother, brother...would also be interested in being vaccinated today,’ “ Hoey said. “They anecdotally saw an increase in interest with the pivot from [Johnson & Johnson] to Pfizer.”

Advertisement

Hoey said Lowell General had delivered 6,828 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and has about 5,000 doses “on the sidelines.” Hoey said the safety-based decision by federal regulators “took a tool out of our tool kit” but won’t cause a dramatic reduction in the vaccination effort in Lowell.

“We are very optimistic that Johnson & Johnson will be released for distribution soon,” she said. “We are hopeful we will be able to use that vaccine very soon... We will just need to be creative.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Lane Turner can be reached at lane.turner@globe.com.