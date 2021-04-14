Mass. House leaders unveil $47.6b spending plan that forgoes broad-based tax hikes

“We have to see what the next few months bring before declaring any sort of victory on this fiscal year,” state Representative Aaron Michlewitz, the House’s budget chairman, told reporters Wednesday.

The budget proposal instead would allow the state to pluck up to $1.9 billion from the state’s emergency savings, a nod to the relatively careful forecasting lawmakers say the state will need amid its still-uncertain path through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Massachusetts House leaders on Wednesday unveiled details of a $47.6 billion spending plan for next fiscal year that forgoes broad-based tax hikes, major changes to the state’s tax code, or accounting for billions in federal aid the state is expecting to receive in the coming months, officials said.

Overall, the budget plan would mark a nearly $1.2 billion jump in spending over the current fiscal year, in which the state is slated to spend $46.5 billion.

Financially, Massachusetts has been enjoying relatively good news despite the economic upheaval wreaked by the pandemic. It’s expected to receive $4.5 billion in flexible funds through the latest federal coronavirus relief package, and tax revenues — once feared to plummet as COVID-19 disrupted businesses and employment — are running more than $1.4 billion above projections nine months into the fiscal year that ends in June.

Should the strong returns hold, it’s likely the state also would avoid dipping as aggressively into its $3.5 billion savings account, known as the rainy day fund, as originally planned to balance its book in the coming months.

But House Speaker Ronald Mariano warned revenue projections are still more than $1 billion below what the state had been expecting in January 2020, weeks before Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency.

Health care costs — the biggest driver of state spending — also have proven unpredictable this year. House leaders said federal rules have handicapped the state’s ability to reassess who is receiving insurance through the state’s Medicaid program, known as MassHealth, driving projected spending up by $1.4 billion above the Baker administration’s initial estimates for next fiscal year.

Federal aid will cover the increases, lawmakers said. But the House’s budget proposal, which representatives will debate and pass later this month, does not account for any of the billions in expected federal help from the American Rescue Plan Act, particularly as federal officials continue building the rules for how states can use it.

“Building our base numbers off a one-time revenue source will only create a fiscal cliff,” said Michlewitz, a North End Democrat. He added that while more than $70 billion in federal stimulus and direct aid Massachusetts has received over the last year has helped it weather the COVID-19 crisis, it also has “provided potentially a false sense of security going forward.”

Mariano said the budget includes no tax increases, nor any proposal to hike fees on ride-share trips through Uber or Lyft that lawmakers had pursued at the end of last year but were vetoed by Baker.

Similar to the governor’s proposal in his own spending plan released in January, the House is again seeking to delay allowing residents to claim a charitable deduction on their state tax returns, saving the state $64 million.

But Michlewitz said the House plan otherwise avoids “major” changes to tax breaks the state offers, including eliminating or modifying 10 such breaks — collectively costing well over $200 million each year — that analysts say don’t earn enough money to justify their expense or are simply no longer relevant.

The House also proposed pouring $5.5 billion into direct local aid for schools, an effort to meet the state’s commitments under a recent landmark education law.

The Student Opportunity Act, which was signed into law in 2019 and promised to give $1.5 billion in extra money to Massachusetts schools over seven years, did not come with a dedicated funding source, meaning lawmakers had to rely on the state’s economic growth to continue to find the extra money.

That growth has been complicated by the pandemic, but House leaders called this year’s proposal a first step toward fulfilling the funding promises within the next six years.

House policymakers also intend to allocate $40 million to ensure schools can maintain funding even if students who unenrolled from public schools during the pandemic opted back in for the fall.

“We don’t know who’s coming back. It’s a personal decision that every family is going to make,” Mariano said.

The annual budget allocates tens of billions of dollars each year, funding an array of state agencies; carving out money for district attorneys, sheriff departments, and other offices; and floating billions to cities and towns.

The Massachusetts Senate is expected to release and debate its own spending plan next month, after which leaders from both chambers will have to reconcile the differences before sending a final version to Baker’s desk, presumably for the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

But the process has been famously slow-moving over the last decade, regularly prompting lawmakers to pass interim measures to keep the state government funded until they can reach an agreement.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.