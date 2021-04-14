The mystery of the stolen sword

“Help. Looking for the rightful owner of this sword,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “Here is what I know and all I know based on the information provided with the sword that was sent to my office.”

On Tuesday Mayor Dean J. Mazzarella shared photos of the sword on Facebook in the hopes that someone would recognize it.

The mayor of Leominster wants to find the owner of a sword that was sent to his office this week.

Mazzarella said the sword may have been stolen from a home in Fitchburg between 1976 and 1980, and “the person that took the sword is no longer alive.”

“It has some writing on the blade near the handle but you need a magnifying glass to see it,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

Mazzarella said he would be notifying the police departments in Fitchburg and Leominster as well as the historical commissions in each city.

“This is all I know,” he wrote. “I’m not 100% sure that it was stolen or taken without authorization but I believe it was.”

Mazzarella asked people to share his Facebook post and “hopefully we can locate the owner.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mazzarella was still waiting for answers.

“We have some leads, but I don’t know how good they are,” Mazzarella said. “I get a lot of stuff sent to my office, but never a sword — or a story like this.”

Mazzarella said he’ll be following up on the leads and he hopes to figure out what the writing on the handle says.

For now, he said, “the mystery remains.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.