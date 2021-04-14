New city recreation director accused of molesting girl in his private basketball program

He’d met her through her family on New Year’s Eve and pursued her over social media, writing flattering messages and seeking to get together with her, according to an affidavit supporting a warrant for his arrest.

Nunez, 43, who runs his own basketball training for middle schoolers, “Dream Big,” is accused of molesting the girl at the basketball courts where he worked.

PROVIDENCE — Manuel “Manny” A. Nunez barely had time to celebrate his new job as director of the Councilman John Rollins Recreational Center when he was charged this week with molesting a local 13-year-old girl.

They met at least twice at the basketball courts at a private club on Smith Street, where he allegedly molested her, according to the affidavit. He continued contacting her, telling her not to tell anyone because he could get in trouble, the court record said.

Advertisement

She told a counselor at her middle school, who notified the Department of Children Youth and Families, and the girl’s mother went to the police on March 31. Detective Koren Garcia was investigating Nunez when he announced that he’d been appointed director of the Rollins Center.

Nunez is well-known in the local community, in part from his basketball clinic and his previous job with the Nonviolence Institute.

The city law department did not release a copy of his resume or references Wednesday, saying it had 10 days to respond under the state open records law.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge O. Elorza said he gave Nunez a “short courtesy interview” on March 25. All recreation directors and employees undergo extensive hiring process including background checks, said spokeswoman Theresa Agonia.

On Tuesday, days after he was hired, Nunez was charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation. He was ordered held without bail on Tuesday. He was also fired from the $48,681 director’s job.

Advertisement

There were more than a hundred congratulatory comments on a Facebook post on April 3 announcing his new role, but the comments turned to disgust when word about his arrest spread.

Cedric Huntley, the executive director of the Nonviolence Institute who ran the Rollins Center for 20 years, said that he was flooded with calls from people after the arrest.

“I can just tell you the people who have worked [at Rollins] and been participants as youth and are now grown have a lot of emotions around this,” Huntley said Wednesday. “We have been a staple in the community that has values, integrity, openness — it’s tough for everybody.”





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.