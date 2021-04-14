fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police seek public’s help in locating Somerville hit-and-run driver

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated April 13, 2021, 17 minutes ago
State Police are searching for white minivan with damage to its front involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Somerville Monday night.
State Police are searching for white minivan with damage to its front involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Somerville Monday night.Massachusetts State Police

State Police are seeking the public’s help to locate the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on McGrath Highway in Somerville Monday night.

Troopers are searching for a white Ford Transit Connect with damage to its driver-side headlight area. Unlike other Ford Transit Connects, the van has side windows and a large sunroof, State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

The driver did not stop after striking a 72-year-old man at 8:50 p.m. and fled towards Cambridge, State Police said.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Medford barracks at 781-396-0100.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

Boston Globe video