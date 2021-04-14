Sabina Matos to focus on increasing affordable housing in Rhode Island

Matos said she has spoken to McKee, who is now governor, and he supports her plans to make housing a statewide priority.

“I want to make sure we have housing available for the workforce,” Matos said.

PROVIDENCE — When he was lieutenant governor, Daniel J. McKee placed an emphasis on small businesses. When she held the job, Elizabeth H. Roberts focused on health care. And after being sworn in at the State House on Wednesday morning, Sabina Matos said she plans to prioritize housing.

“One of the challenges that we have in Providence is that you can find housing for the high end, but if we want our teachers and police officers to live in the city, we need have housing available to them,” she said.

Advertisement

When asked to name the main thing Rhode Island must do to make housing more affordable, Matos said, “We have to understand that there is a need — that every community needs to take part in making this a reality. Sometimes we get some push-back from some communities about housing. We have to make sure that they understand the housing that we want to create is to serve their own community.”

Matos, 47, who was born in the Dominican Republic and came to the United States in 1994. She stepped down as president of the Providence City Council before being sworn in as Rhode Island’s 70th lieutenant governor — the first person of color to hold that position.

“I know the responsibility that I have because when you are the first, sometimes if you make a mistake, it’s going to reflect on the rest of your community, which isn’t fair, right?” Matos, who is Afro-Latina, said. “So I promise my community that I’m going to work really hard to make them proud. I am going to do the best I can.”

Advertisement

She noted that state leadership is becoming more diverse. For example, this year’s General Assembly is the most diverse in Rhode Island history, with 21 people of color in the 113-member legislature.

“We are getting there,” Matos said. “But there is always room for improvement.”

Former Governor Gina M. Raimondo, who left to become US Secretary of Commerce, did not work closely with McKee when he was lieutenant governor. But McKee chose Matos as his successor, saying they’d work together.

“He is including me in many conversations and many of the things he is doing,” Matos said. “We are planning as working as a team.”

Matos introduced her chief of staff, Ernest Almonte, who served as state auditor general from 1994 to 2010 and who ran for general treasurer in 2014 as an independent, losing to Democratic treasurer Seth Magaziner.

Almonte was hired “because of his knowledge of finances,” Matos said. “I think that the experience that he has already, working with different cities and towns in the role of auditor general — it is very important to have that knowledge. Actually, if you look at his resume — why not? I feel very fortunate that he agreed to this role.”

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea administered the oath of office to Matos, using the lieutenant governor’s family Bible. McKee joined Matos’ family for the swearing-in ceremony in the State Room of the State House.

“Today, history was made in Rhode Island,” McKee said in a statement. “The lieutenant governor has always been a passionate advocate for the Rhode Islanders she represents. I know she will bring the same dedication to our administration on behalf of Rhode Islanders in all 39 cities and towns. We’re ready to get to work.”

Advertisement





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.