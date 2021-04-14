Snow (yes, you read that right) is on the way for some parts of Mass.

Even by the somewhat unpredictable standard of weather we have in parts of southern New England, snowfall after April 15 is still somewhat unusual. But you actually don’t have to go back very far to find measurable snow in the second half of the month. Last year on April 18 there was significant snow in many areas with a 2- to 4-inch storm.

It’s been a top-10 warm start to April with lots of 60-degree weather inland and plenty of sunshine, so we can’t complain too much about the weather to come at the end of the week; we’ve been fortunate.

And go back a bit further and you find the granddaddy of late April storms, in 1987, when over a foot of snow fell in Worcester and other central and western Massachusetts communities.

Our upcoming nor’easter is going to bring some snow, but most of it will be west of Route 495 — those areas where 6 inches or more of snow could possibly fall. My current accumulation estimate suggests that higher elevations could see more snow, though I’ll revisit this tomorrow. It’s not out of the question that a few areas could receive much more snow.

A nor’easter spinning south of New England will eventually move over the region, weaken and then pull away. Tropical Tidbits

I am concerned about power outages in the towns with the highest snow totals. The snow will be heavy and wet and there’s even some light foliage on the trees, adding to the weight.

For the rest of us, rain will develop only after a dry Thursday morning. Winds will be light out of the northeast and temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s, making for a rather raw day after a couple of beautiful afternoons.

Highs on Friday will be over 10 degrees below average for mid-April. NOAA

If you need to get something done outside in dry weather Thursday you are in luck. Most of the rain will fall Thursday night and Friday and winds will increase on Friday making for a very uncomfortable day if you need to be outside. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s but it will feel in the 30s with the wind.

There’ll be a few showers overnight Friday night and Saturday just looks cloudy and damp with a continuation of a northwesterly breeze, making it definitely the least favorable of the two weekend days.

Many areas should see at least an inch of rainfall Thursday night and Friday. NOAA

A nice stretch of weather begins on Sunday with partly sunny skies and readings in the mid-to-upper 50s. It’s back to the low 60s and higher on Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine

I’m generally expecting 1-2 inches of much-needed rainfall from this upcoming storm and that amount of rain followed by the sunny and mild weather will create a further rapid greening of the landscape next week.

It’s school vacation for many next week and the weather looks to cooperate for much of it. I don’t see any extreme warm days in the immediate future.