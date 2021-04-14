Two former state troopers repay $110,000 in overtime fraud case

Under a consent judgment in Suffolk Superior Court, O’Brien repaid $80,000 to the Commonwealth for more than 1,000 hours across 480 shifts when he said he was on patrol but was not working, according to the statement.

Kevin O’Brien and Robert Freniere, who served in the now-disbanded Troop E patrolling the Massachusetts Turnpike, submitted timecards for hours they didn’t work between 2015 and 2017, Attorney General Maura Healey and Inspector General Glenn A. Cunha said in a statement .

Two former State Police troopers caught up in the department’s overtime fraud scandal have repaid the state a combined $110,000 for hours they allegedly did not work, officials said Wednesday.

Freniere repaid $30,000 for more than 360 falsified hours across 136 shifts, the statement said.

Investigators found that multiple members of Troop E reported overtime hours they hadn’t actually worked. The unworked overtime shifts were intended to reduce crashes and injuries on highways and required troopers to be visible on patrol and to stop speeders and aggressive drivers, Healey and Cunha said.

Healey said in the statement that her office would continue working with the inspector general’s office “to hold accountable state employees who falsely obtain taxpayer dollars and undermine public trust in our state agencies.”

Cunha said the troopers had not only pocketed taxpayer money they hadn’t earned, they also had “failed to be at their posts when they should have been keeping our roadways safe.”

“These settlements show that we will hold accountable those who abuse their positions, and we will work to recover public funds when they are wrongfully diverted,” he said in the statement.

