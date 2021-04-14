Two men arrested for November gang-related shootings in Fall River

Two men were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in a pair of gang-related shootings five months ago in Fall River, police said Tuesday.

Malik Staten, 23, and Carlton Albert, 31, were arrested on numerous firearm and destruction of property charges in connection to the shootings that occurred minutes apart on Nov. 8, according to a statement from police.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Albert’s Fall River apartment Monday and found two firearms and loaded magazines, the statement said.