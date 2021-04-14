Two men arrested for November gang-related shootings in Fall River

Two men were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in a pair of gang-related shootings five months ago in Fall River, police said Tuesday.
Malik Staten, 23, and Carlton Albert, 31, were arrested on numerous firearm and destruction of property charges in connection to the shootings that occurred minutes apart on Nov. 8, according to a statement from police.
Detectives executed a search warrant at Albert’s Fall River apartment Monday and found two firearms and loaded magazines, the statement said.
On Nov. 8, officers responded at 9:04 p.m. in the area of County and Lafayette streets to investigate the first of the shootings. They found empty bullet casings and ballistic damage to the first-floor landing of a nearby residence and a parked car, the statement said.
Advertisement
At 9:11 p.m., a second shooting was reported at the intersection of Pine and Tremont streets. Three residences were damaged by gunfire. Officers located empty casings and a firearm magazine in the area upon arrival, the statement said.
No one was injured in either of the shootings.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.