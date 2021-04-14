US avalanche deaths rise in 2020-21 season to 36; one death recorded in N.H.

The number of people killed in avalanches during the 2020-21 ski season rose by 13 to 36— including a Vermont backcountry skier who was killed in New Hampshire in February — according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

In the 2019-20 ski season, which ranged from Dec. 8 to April 28, 23 people were killed in avalanches, the Center reported. Through April 14 of this year, 36 deaths have been reported — including the 54-year-old backcountry skier who triggered the avalanche that killed him in the White Mountains.

Of the 36 people killed, 17 were skiers, five were snowboarders, eight were snowmobilers, five were snowshoers/climbers/hikers, and one fell into the “other” designation, according to the Center. Nine of the deaths came in Colorado, while five came in Wyoming.