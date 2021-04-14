Wayland resident reaches deepest point in world’s oceans, company says

The 12-hour dive aboard Limiting Factor, a Triton 36,000/2, which is touted as the world’s first and only submersible capable of diving to any depth, was undertaken for primarily scientific purposes but happened to set a few records in the meantime, McCallum wrote in a statement Saturday. McCallum, who is originally from New Zealand, and colleague Tim Macdonald, who is from Australia, became the first residents of their countries to reach a point so far below the surface. McCallum said he is also the first Massachusetts resident to go that far.

Wayland resident Rob McCallum reached the deepest point in the world’s oceans — Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench — aboard the Deep Submergence Vehicle Limiting Factor on Friday, plunging more than 35,000 feet below the surface, according to EYOS Expeditions, a company that provides individualized expeditions.

The submersible was subject to pressures up to 20,000 pounds per square inch, equivalent to five “fully laden” 747 planes, according to McCallum.

Challenger Deep is located in the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench, the deepest oceanic trench on Earth, which is 210 miles southwest of Guam.

The goal of the dive, which took McCallum and Macdonald down 35,845 feet, was to test audio navigation equipment that could be used in further deep ocean research, McCallum said. While underwater, the duo performed “technical acoustic tracking exercises, ran a 1.5-mile-long high-definition camera transect, and collected geological samples,” the statement said.

“This privately funded vehicle is poised to make some of the greatest gains in ocean science,” McCallum said. “It both demonstrates our new ability to reach into the hadal zone, but also of the importance that private funding will play in the future exploration of the deep ocean.”

Rob McCallum aboard the submersible which took him more than 35,000 feet underwater. EYOS Expeditions

McCallum, who is a founding partner of the company EYOS Expeditions, has been involved in numerous deep-sea diving expeditions across his 20 years in ocean exploration, including all of those involving the expedition’s support ship, Pressure Drop.

“This is a remarkable vehicle, a true pathfinder to the last frontier of exploration on Earth — the deep ocean,” he said. “She will enable us to explore to any depth in any ocean and the discoveries she will make in the future are almost beyond comprehension.”

