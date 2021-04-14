Western Mass. could get six inches of snow Thursday night

“Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more is possible,” forecasters said, adding that the precipitation could last from “Thursday evening through Friday evening.”

The National Weather Service said Wednesday in a winter weather message that “heavy wet snow” could hit the western portion of Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties. The Boston area is expected to get more than an inch of rain.

Forecasters are predicting up to six inches of snow could fall in parts of Western Massachusetts on Thursday night.

And it probably won’t be smart to drive during that stretch, if you can avoid it.

“Travel could be difficult,” the weather service said. “Some power outages are possible.”

Advertisement

Snow also might hit parts of the state still farther west, in the distant locale of the picturesque Berkshires, according to forecasters.

The weather service said heavy snow is possible Thursday night into Friday in northern and southern Berkshire counties, including in the communities of Dalton, Hancock, Pittsfield, Florida, North Adams, Sandisfield, Great Barrington, and South Egremont.

In the Berkshires, forecasters said, “snow accumulations of 6 inches or more is possible, mainly above 1500 feet.”

But author Mark Twain’s maxim about New England weather — if you don’t like it, wait a minute — will play out immediately before the possible snowfall Thursday.

On Wednesday, the weather service tweeted, Massachusetts can expect high, spring-like temperatures.

“[High Temp Forecast] Today will be the warmest day for a while as high temperatures drop well below normal late this week before rebounding by next week,” the weather service tweeted, with the mercury getting up to 64 degrees in Boston and up to 62 degrees in Worcester.

“A pleasant afternoon for Wednesday with afternoon temperatures reaching mid/upper-60s away from the water,” forecasters tweeted. “Morning cloud cover will give way to partial sunshine in the afternoon once again. Outside of a stray shower across far western MA/CT Wed. is mainly dry.”

Advertisement

And Thursday night, in the western part of the state, could be mainly wet and snowy. Bundle up, Berkshires.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.