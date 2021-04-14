What’s in the Massachusetts House budget proposal?

The key takeaway: Despite the upheaval of the last year, the state’s fiscal house appears stable. The proposal doesn’t contemplate big service cuts or major tax hikes, a far cry from the deep cuts feared a year ago when uncertainty about the new virus reigned.

The Massachusetts House unveiled a $47.7 billion budget proposal Wednesday, kicking off a season of negotiations on Beacon Hill over how much the state will spend on priorities such as education and health care. There’s far more debate to come, including reconciling the plan with the Massachusetts Senate’s own proposal and a slimmer $45.6 billion budget proposed by Governor Charlie Baker.

Here’s what’s in the House’s budget proposal, according to House leaders:

— $6.9 billion in net state spending for MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, an increase of about $300 million from fiscal year 2021

— No broad-based tax increases

— $5.5 billion in direct local aid for schools, a $219 million increase over this year and an effort to meet the state’s commitment under a landmark 2019 education law that sought to bridge the educational gap between poor and affluent school districts

— $40 million to help school districts maintain funding despite enrollment loss during the pandemic

— $15 million for summer education and mental health programs in schools

— $291 million for state universities, $315 million for community colleges, and $571 million (a $10 million, or nearly 2 percent increase) for the University of Massachusetts system

— $0 from the latest round of federal coronavirus relief. Massachusetts expects to receive billions through the recently passed American Rescue Plan, of which $4.5 billion can be spent largely however the state chooses. But House leaders said Wednesday they don’t want to build a budget that leans too heavily on a one-time federal cash infusion, warning it could bring a “fiscal cliff.” In other words, lawmakers don’t want to rely on one-time federal money for ongoing expenses.

— $160 million for the Bureau of Substance Addiction Services, a decrease of $9 million from fiscal year 2021

— $312.6 million for funding environmental services

— Spending up to $1.9 billion from the state’s savings account, which currently stands at $3.5 billion, to help fund these and other priorities

