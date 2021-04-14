Capitol Police officer cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting during insurrection

The slaying of the 35-year-old California native became one of the defining moments of the riot, after graphic videos of her shooting spread across social media and were replayed by news outlets.

Authorities determined there was insufficient evidence to prove Babbitt’s civil rights were violated, and that it was reasonable for the officer to believe he was firing in self-defense or in defense of members of Congress and aides who were fleeing the House chamber. Prosecutors did not identify the officer.

WASHINGTON — A US Capitol Police officer has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing for fatally shooting Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to breach a set of doors deep in the Capitol during the January siege, federal prosecutors in D.C. announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors notified Congress and a representative of Babbitt’s family of its findings Wednesday, the office of Acting US Attorney Channing Phillips of Washington, D.C., said in a statement. The statement said the US Attorney’s Office and US Department of Justice have closed the investigation, “acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences” to Babbitt’s family.

Multiple cellphone videos captured the shooting as it unfolded on the afternoon of Jan. 6. Babbitt and a group of other rioters made their way inside the Capitol to barricaded doors leading to the Speaker’s Lobby, which is the hallway outside the House chamber where some lawmakers were sheltering during the siege.

Videos show the group pummeling the wood-and-glass doors with a helmet, feet, and a flagpole. A Capitol Police officer in a suit and surgical mask is seen standing in a doorway on the far side of the doors with his gun drawn.

The officer opened fire as Babbitt, who was wearing a Trump flag like a cape, attempted to crawl through one of the broken panes of the Speaker’s Lobby doors, video shows. Babbitt, who was hit in the shoulder, tumbled backward onto the floor.

A group that included officers, rioters, and a Hill staffer rushed to her aide, video shows. Two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation have said that Babbitt was unarmed. She later died.

Babbitt was one of five people who authorities said perished amid the chaos of the Capitol siege, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, whose remains lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in early February.

In death, Babbitt has become a martyr to many on the far right. Some even fashioned a flag that features a silhouette of a woman in front of a Capitol that is aflame. Below, it reads “Vengeance.”

Federal prosecutors have charged at least eight people who were in the crowd around Babbitt in the moments before she was shot. They include Christopher Ray Grider, a Texas winery owner who is accused of trying to kick in the Speaker’s Lobby doors; Zachary Jordan Alam, of Pennsylvania, who is accused of smashing the glass pane Babbitt attempted to crawl through; and Chad Barrett Jones, of Kentucky, who is accused of smashing another pane with a wood stick that had a Trump flag attached.

Washington Post

Biden accepts invitation to address Congress

The White House late Tuesday accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, for President Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, on what will be his 99th day in office.

Presidents typically deliver a joint-session address within the first several weeks after taking office, and the White House signaled this month that Biden remained interested in doing so, though a date had not yet been set.

“Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that ‘Help Is On The Way.’ Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!” Pelosi wrote in the brief letter inviting Biden to give the address later this month. “In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

Pelosi said earlier this month that Congress was still figuring out the timing and logistics of the address and consulting with the Capitol physician and House sergeant-at-arms on protocol, given pandemic restrictions.

Washington Post

GOP senators move to punish MLB for moving All-Star Game

A group of Republican senators on Wednesday introduced legislation to strip Major League Baseball of its antitrust exemption in response to the league moving its All-Star Game out of Georgia to protest the state’s sweeping new voting law.

“MLB and woke mega-corporations have been coddled by government for too long,” Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, said in a statement. “For decades, the MLB has been given a sweetheart deal by Washington politicians. But if they’d prefer to be partisan political activists instead, maybe it’s time to rethink that.”

Joining Hawley in sponsoring the legislation are Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

The Georgia voting law, pushed by Republicans after former president Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, curtails the use of drop boxes and imposes new ID requirements for mail voting. Critics argue that the law is designed to suppress the vote among minorities.

Earlier this month, the league announced that it was moving its July All-Star Game out of Atlanta and would hold it instead in Denver amid a backlash to the Georgia law.

Baseball has had exemptions from the Sherman Antitrust Act since the 1920s. The GOP-led bill faces hurdles in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Washington Post

D.C. statehood bill makes progress in House

Legislation to make the District of Columbia the 51st state advanced from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday, paving the way for approval by the full House for the second consecutive year — possibly as soon as next week.

The Democratic-majority committee voted along party lines to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, quashing every Republican amendment during Wednesday’s markup.

Though largely expected, the vote injects another shot of momentum in Democrats’ favor as they seek to seize on their majorities in both chambers of Congress and control of the White House to push D.C. statehood further than it has gone before. Once a fringe issue, granting statehood to the city has become a central part of the party’s voting rights platform.

“Congress can no longer exclude D.C. residents from the democratic process, forcing residents to watch from the sidelines as Congress votes on laws that affect the nation or votes even on the laws of the duly elected D.C. government,” Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, Democrat of the District, the bill’s sponsor, said Wednesday. “Democracy requires much more.”

Washington Post

Former N.C. governor to run for Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former governor Pat McCrory, a Republican, on Wednesday announced he’ll run for the US Senate in North Carolina, shaking up the calculus in the expanding field to succeed retiring Senator Richard Burr with the entrance of a veteran of statewide politics.

McCrory, who served as governor for four years through 2016, revealed his plans on his morning radio show in Charlotte, where he also served a record 14 years as mayor. McCrory had said in late 2019 that he would strongly consider a Senate bid in 2022. He has quietly built a team of experienced consultants and fundraisers.

McCrory enters the campaign as the most well-known among any announced candidate, surging past former representative Mark Walker, who unveiled his bid in December to try to secure early GOP primary support. Current Representative Ted Budd and Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and a North Carolina native, also are considering runs for the Republican nomination.

Associated Press