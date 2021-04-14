fb-pixel Skip to main content

Denmark decides not to resume use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots

By Bloomberg NewsUpdated April 14, 2021, 7 minutes ago
A box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 was taken out of a fridge.Peter Dejong/Associated Press

(Bloomberg) -- Denmark has become the first country in the European Union to drop AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine from its Covid-19 inoculation program, amid concerns over blood clots.

The decision was announced at a press briefing in Copenhagen on Wednesday, confirming earlier media reports.

Denmark was one of the first countries to suspend the vaccine on March 11 after reports of blood clots. At the time, the Danish Health Authority called the decision a precautionary move and reiterated its view that Astra’s vaccine was “effective and safe.”

Both European and British drug regulators have said they found a link between Astra’s vaccine and blood clots, but said benefits still outweigh the risks. Most Western European countries have limited their use of the company’s vaccine to the elderly, while in Eastern Europe, Astra has largely been reinstated with no limitations.

Denmark’s Scandinavian neighbor, Norway, which has also kept Astra on hold since last month, is due to announce its decision on Thursday.

