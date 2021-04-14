Denmark decides not to resume use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots

(Bloomberg) -- Denmark has become the first country in the European Union to drop AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine from its Covid-19 inoculation program, amid concerns over blood clots.

The decision was announced at a press briefing in Copenhagen on Wednesday, confirming earlier media reports.

Denmark was one of the first countries to suspend the vaccine on March 11 after reports of blood clots. At the time, the Danish Health Authority called the decision a precautionary move and reiterated its view that Astra’s vaccine was “effective and safe.”