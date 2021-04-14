2,004 confirmed cases, 14 deaths, and 92,459 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The new confirmed coronavirus cases brought the total number in the state during the pandemic to 624,666.

The Department of Public Health also reported that the high-stakes campaign to vaccinate people got another 92,459 shots into people’s arms.

Massachusetts reported 2,004 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, while the seven-day average edged down to 1,834 from 1,876 the day before.

The department also reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,082.

The state remains in a struggle with the coronavirus more than a year after it arrived. Officials are urging people to not let their guard down, while they try to vaccinate the population as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

The DPH said 35,786 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 711 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 114,256 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 20 million. New antigen tests were completed for 3,118 people, bringing the total to 691,045.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.39 percent.

The department said the rate would be 4.21 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The new vaccinations brought the state’s total to 4,739,598. The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Tuesday, when 90,144 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86.0 percent of the 5,551,370 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,864,282 first shots and 1,675,599 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-dose vaccines. It also included 199,717 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

Advertisement

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,875,316.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.