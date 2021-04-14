Officer who shot Daunte Wright resigns, as does Brooklyn Center’s police chief

Her comments came amid a chaotic 24 hours in Brooklyn Center. On Monday night, the City Council fired the city manager and transferred control of the Police Department to the mayor. Late Tuesday morning, Kimberly Potter, the veteran officer who fatally shot Wright, resigned.

The resignations did little to quell the calls for justice for Daunte Wright, 20, who was shot during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Wright's family called for the officer who shot Wright to be charged with murder. "Prosecute them, like they would prosecute us," Nyesha Wright, the victim's aunt, said at a news conference. "We want the highest justice."

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man in a Minneapolis suburb Sunday has resigned, as has the police chief, the latest shake-up in a town reeling from the shooting.

Moments later, Mayor Mike Elliott announced that the police chief, Tim Gannon, had resigned as well.

The developments come as a major police trial is playing out 10 miles from where Wright was shot. Closing arguments in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin are expected to start next week, fueling concern among state and local officials that Wright’s death will add to an already tense atmosphere.

Outside the Hennepin County courthouse in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, Wright’s family spoke to the media for more than an hour as the news of Potter’s resignation began to circulate. Family members wept and hugged as Wright’s 2-year-old son cried.

Jeffrey Storms, a Wright family attorney, criticized the police’s characterization of Potter’s actions as an accident. “An accident is knocking over a glass of milk; it’s not an accident to take your gun out of your holster,” Storms said. “Don’t tell us it’s an accident because it undermines the tragic loss of life that this family has experienced.”

The family gathered with members of George Floyd's family and with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who now represents both families.

Shortly before they appeared before the media, Courtney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend, who testified in Chauvin’s murder trial last week, walked over to console Wright’s mother, Katie Wright.

“Say his name,” they chanted, between tears. “Daunte Wright.”

During Tuesday’s news conference, Katie Wright recounted her final phone call with her son, when he called to say he had been stopped by the police over an air freshener hanging in his windshield and was being asked about insurance.

Katie Wright instructed her son to take down the dangling air freshener and offered to speak to police to provide the insurance information. She then heard officers return and tell Daunte to get out of the car.

"Am I in trouble?" she heard her son ask. She said the officers told her they would explain when he got out of the car. "I heard him get out of the car, and I could hear the officers scruffling with him," she said. "Then I heard the police officer ask him to hang up the phone."

Katie Wright said she didn’t know what had happened until Daunte’s girlfriend, who was in the car with him, told her he had been shot.

Police body camera footage released Monday showed two male officers approach either side of Wright’s Buick before he was placed against the car and searched. A third officer, later identified as Potter, approaches as one of the male officers tried to handcuff Wright as he struggled to get back into the car.

Potter is heard off camera threatening to Taser Wright twice before shouting "Taser! Taser! Taser!" and firing what was actually a gun. Potter is then heard swearing and saying, "I just shot him." Wright, who drove several blocks before crashing, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 40 people were arrested at protests over Wright’s killing on Sunday and Monday night, despite a four-county 7 p.m. curfew ordered by Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat.

After heavily armed law enforcement officers used aggressive crowd dispersal measures like flash-bang grenades and chemical irritants on protesters Sunday night, the Brooklyn County City Council passed a resolution limiting the techniques the city’s Police Department was authorized to use against crowds. Several businesses sustained damage both nights.

Walz declined to renew the countywide curfews, though mayors in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Maple Grove, and Brooklyn Center ordered local curfews for Tuesday night.

Elliott and the interim police chief, Tony Gruenig, fielded heated questions about the lack of Black officers in the roughly 50-person department. They also acknowledged that none of the current officers who police the streets of Brooklyn Center live in the city. In her Tuesday resignation letter, Potter wrote that she had “loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability.” Her resignation, she said, was in the best interest of the community, the Police Department, and her fellow officers.

Potter’s resignation raised concerns among residents at City Hall on Tuesday that her leaving before she could be terminated was a protective move to keep her pension and law enforcement certification, which would potentially enable her to work on a different police force.

Potter has experience with investigations into police shootings. She was the police union president and one of the first officers to respond after Brooklyn Center police fatally shot a man who allegedly tried to stab an officer with a knife in 2019, according to a report from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

After medics arrived, she told the two officers who had shot the man to get into separate squad cars and turn off their body cameras and not to speak to each other. She accompanied two other officers involved in the shooting while investigators interviewed them.

Neither Potter nor Gannon could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.








