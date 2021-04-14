Residents of these 20 communities will be able to participate in ‘Red Sox Week’ at the Hynes Convention Center

Residents of twenty communities in Massachusetts that are most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 will be able to participate in “Red Sox Week,” an initiative Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday to encourage residents of those cities and towns to get their COVID-19 shots.
As part of the program, 20,000 first-dose appointments at the mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center will be reserved for residents of the 20 communities from April 19 through April 25, Baker said.
The 20 towns and cities is a subset that meets certain CDC criteria as well as experiencing high COVID-19 case rates, the state has previously said.
After identifying communities that are subject to what the CDC calls “external stresses on human health,” the state ranked them by average daily COVID-19 case rates. “From this ranked list by case rate, the top 17 cities and towns with the highest percentage of people of color were identified. The list of 20 cities and towns includes three additional communities to capture the top 15 communities with the highest daily COVID case rates.”
The Baker administration has previously announced initiatives during the pandemic to help prevent the spread of the virus and boost vaccine access in these communities.
The 20 communities are:
- Boston
- Brockton
- Chelsea
- Everett
- Fall River
- Fitchburg
- Framingham
- Haverhill
- Holyoke
- Lawrence
- Leominster
- Lowell
- Lynn
- Malden
- Methuen
- New Bedford
- Randolph
- Revere
- Springfield
- Worcester
Hard-hit communities are different from communities in Massachusetts that are considered to be high risk for COVID-19.
Each week, the state releases a map of communities that uses coronavirus case counts to show which Massachusetts communities are at high, moderate, and low risk for COVID-19 infection. The number of towns considered high risk for the virus changes each week depending on percent positivity and cases per 100,000 people.
