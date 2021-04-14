Residents of these 20 communities will be able to participate in ‘Red Sox Week’ at the Hynes Convention Center

Residents of twenty communities in Massachusetts that are most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 will be able to participate in “Red Sox Week,” an initiative Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday to encourage residents of those cities and towns to get their COVID-19 shots.

As part of the program, 20,000 first-dose appointments at the mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center will be reserved for residents of the 20 communities from April 19 through April 25, Baker said.

The 20 towns and cities is a subset that meets certain CDC criteria as well as experiencing high COVID-19 case rates, the state has previously said.