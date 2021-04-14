Senate advances bill to deter attacks on Asian Americans

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said the bill would address “an awful rising tide” of attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. He said he will offer a bipartisan amendment that would address hate crimes more broadly by providing more training for law enforcement and funding a hotline to report assaults. Other amendments could be considered, as well.

The Senate voted 92 to 6 to move forward on the legislation, which lawmakers of both parties said they want to expand and strengthen before a measure is approved, most likely as soon as Thursday.

WASHINGTON — The US Senate on Wednesday easily advanced a bill designed to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans in a bipartisan response to a wave of attacks since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation would direct the Department of Justice to designate an official to speed up the review of COVID-19-related hate crimes against Asian Americans reported to federal, state, or local officials and call on the department to coordinate with state and local law enforcement agencies to establish online reporting of hate crimes and expand public education campaigns to prevent attacks.

The lead sponsors, including Democratic senators Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, said it was prompted by attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders over the past year. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he’d support bringing it up with opportunities to alter the thrust of the legislation.

Schumer will first try to attach a bipartisan piece of legislation that addresses hate crimes more broadly by streamlining reporting systems used by law enforcement, providing grants to better train law enforcement on probing possible hate crimes, and creating a hate crimes hotline. That legislation was introduced days ago by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House would begin work on its own hate crimes legislation next week, and that negotiators will iron out changes before sending a final bill to President Biden. Biden called on Congress to pass hate crimes legislation after shootings last month by a white gunman at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead. The victims included six women of Asian descent.

Backers of the bill cited the language of former president Donald Trump and some of his allies, who routinely called COVID-19 the “China virus” or the “Wuhan Virus” because of its origins, for inflaming prejudice that led to violence.

An estimated 3,800 hate crimes against people of Asian descent were recorded from March 19, 2020m about when lockdowns started, to Feb. 28, 2021, according to the tracking initiative Stop AAPI Hate. Most were verbal harassment and shunning, but 11 percent involved physical assault.