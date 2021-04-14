Senate Democrats propose sweeping overhaul of unemployment programs that were rocked by pandemic fallout

Under the Democrats’ proposal, Americans could more quickly apply to their states for jobless assistance. Their checks may be much larger as well, allowing many low- and middle-income workers to receive up to 75 percent of the wages they earned when they had stable employment.

The new draft legislation put forward by Senators Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, and Michael Bennet, Democrat of Colorado, seeks to address the financial hardships that many families experienced over the past year, as the coronavirus left a record number of people out of work and struggling to obtain aid amid the worst economic crisis in a generation.

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping new proposal to overhaul the country’s unemployment insurance system, hoping to modernize the benefits — and add more money to millions of Americans’ weekly checks — in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

In total, these workers would be eligible to obtain at least 26 weeks of unemployment aid if the new legislation becomes law. But they also would stand to collect additional sums — and do so over longer periods of time — in the event the country faces another major downturn or public-health emergency. The bill includes additional help for part-time workers and those who drive for Uber, deliver for Grubhub, or otherwise participate in the gig economy.

The new push around jobless benefits comes a year after the arrival of the coronavirus sent the economy into a tailspin — and brought the country’s unemployment system to its brink. Millions of Americans suddenly laid off found themselves for the first time applying to receive weekly support, only to encounter massive delays in receiving their first checks.

Nationwide, staffing shortages in local unemployment offices and technical glitches with their ancient computer systems delayed families from receiving money for months. Many states struggled at the time to implement a stimulus program that paid Americans an additional $600 on top of what they would have normally received. Similar hurdles prevented Uber drivers and other gig-economy workers from collecting federal benefits as well, as years of neglect left state unemployment unequipped to implement a new program in the midst of an economic crisis.

Advertisement

Democratic lawmakers say many of the lapses might have been avoided if Congress had more thoroughly upgraded the unemployment insurance program long before the coronavirus took root. Party leaders had tried to encourage such updates more than a decade earlier as part of the massive stimulus they adopted in response to the 2009 recession. But only some states ultimately adopted changes to better assist workers at the time, and dozens of others — particularly under Republican leadership — scaled back benefits dramatically as their economies began to improve.

“We dangled some incentives to states to make improvements, but few did,” Bennet said. “States turned around and cut the number of weeks and benefit replacement rates, leaving workers worse off. We just don’t want to see that happen again.”

For Wyden and Bennet, the new standards seek to replace what many Democrats see as an unworkable, outdated system that experienced immense strain during the pandemic, forcing millions of Americans to wait weeks in some cases to receive much-needed aid.

States currently have great latitude to determine how much they pay in jobless support, and for how long, creating vast disparities that leave out-of-work Americans in less generous parts of the country in dire financial straits. In 13 states, for example, the average weekly unemployment benefit is lower than the amount needed to remain above the 2020 poverty line, according to an analysis from the Government Accountability Office, which studied the system in September.

Advertisement

"Too many unemployed folks, people who are laid off through no fault of their own, are getting a benefit that leaves them unable to pay rent and unable to pay for groceries," Wyden said.

Historically, congressional Republicans have chafed at expanding unemployment payments, believing it deters people from returning to work. But Wyden and Bennet maintain they have an opportunity to advance their reforms as part of Democrats’ broader rethinking of the country’s safety net programs. President Biden is set to unveil a multi-trillion-dollar proposal in the coming weeks that aims to provide new aid to workers, parents, and children facing financial hardship. Wyden and Bennet said they have already encouraged Biden to overhaul unemployment insurance as part of that package, which has been dubbed the American Families Plan.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Some states are eyeing significant reductions to their unemployment programs as the economic crunch of the pandemic begins to ease. Republicans in Tennessee, for example, are debating a bill that would roughly halve the number of weeks that out-of-work state residents can collect aid. Fearing other states may follow suit, Democrats in Washington said they are emboldened to rethink the system from the ground up.

Advertisement

The new bill from Wyden and Bennet aims to set a new floor for benefits, extend the number of weeks that people can be eligible for aid, and tie potential boosts to the program to national economic indicators, including the country’s unemployment rate. Widespread job losses— or public health emergencies — could trigger higher payments or as many as 52 weeks of extended unemployment support under the legislation.