US will slowly lose tabs on Afghan groups, and China is pushing authoritarianism, intelligence officials tell senators

The annual hearing brings together the top leadership of the intelligence community for what often amounts to a tour of the world’s tribulations. This year, officials faced questions from members of the Senate Intelligence Committee on President Biden’s decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that drew the United States into the longest war in the nation’s history.

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top intelligence and law enforcement officials testified before the Senate on Wednesday morning about a range of threats facing the United States, from a rising China to the origins of the virus that caused the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, asked whether the departure of US troops put the country at a greater risk of terrorist attacks should al-Qaida or Islamic State fighters gain a new foothold in Afghanistan.

CIA Director William Burns said the presence of US and coalition forces has enhanced the intelligence community’s ability to monitor terrorist threats in the country, including those that could affect the United States directly, and that the ability will diminish when forces leave.

But, he said, the agency would “retain a suite of capabilities,” some already in place, and some yet to be developed, to help warn US officials.

Burns also said it was an open question as to whether terrorists would choose to regroup in the country or be able to do so easily. Al-Qaida and the Islamic State would face opposition from the Afghan government and the Taliban, which he described as an “ideological rival” of the Islamic State. He said the Taliban also has a powerful incentive to keep al-Qaida from reestablishing itself. Some analysts say the Taliban will want to establish their legitimacy with the international community and garner financial support if they come to power and therefore will not tolerate an influx of foreign terrorists.

The hearing, which included an overview of global threats by director of National Intelligence Avril Haines marks the resumption of annual testimony that was put on hold during the Trump administration. The decision had frustrated Republican and Democratic lawmakers who have called the hearings the American public’s best opportunity to hear an overview of global security challenges from the officials in charge of addressing them.

The same officials are scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

The intelligence community’s recently published annual threat assessment said China was pursuing a “whole-of-government” effort to spread its influence around the world, undercut US alliances, and “foster new international norms that favor the authoritarian Chinese system.”

Haines called China “an unparalleled priority for the intelligence community,” and said Beijing possesses “substantial cybercapabilities that if deployed, at a minimum, can cause localized, temporary disruptions to critical infrastructure inside the United States.”

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the committee’s vice chairman, said he was especially concerned that the United States had not developed an effective strategy of deterrence that makes clear to hostile countries what kinds of malicious cyberactions cross a line and are more analogous to armed conflict than espionage.

He pointed to the recent SolarWinds hack, a major breach of US companies and government agencies that experts have attributed to Russia, which he said “demonstrates how easily US infrastructure can be compromised.”

Although China is the United States’ most formidable adversary, it’s not invulnerable to the forces challenging big and small countries around the world, Haines said. China’s “economic, environmental, and demographic vulnerabilities all threaten to complicate its ability to manage the transition to the dominant role it aspires to in the decades ahead.”

In his opening remarks, Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the committee chairman, emphasized that his concerns were with the government of China.

“Our problem is with the Chinese Communist Party, not with the people of China or the Chinese diaspora globally, and certainly not with Asian Americans here in the United States,” Warner said. “I want to caution our fellow Americans that false equivalencies only breed suspicion, division, and hate . . . and play right into Beijing’s hands.”

Officials also were asked about China’s responsibility in the coronavirus outbreak, and whether the spy agencies had determined the origins of the virus that led to the pandemic.

“The intelligence community does not know exactly where, when, or how COVID-19 was transmitted initially,” Haines said. COVID-19 is the illness that can be caused by the novel coronavirus. Theories have coalesced, she added, around two scenarios — natural transmission from animals to humans and a possible accident at a lab.

The “lab leak” theory has been controversial among scientists. There is no evidence that the coronavirus escaped from any lab, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a renowned research center in the city where the first clusters of COVID-19 cases emerged.

Haines said the intelligence community is investigating all theories. Burns noted that the Chinese government “has not been fully forthcoming or fully transparent . . . in providing the kind of original complete data that would help answer those questions.”

Recently, the director of the World Health Organization said that China had not been forthcoming and that the lab-leak theory needed further investigation.

The intelligence report identifies Iran, North Korea, and Russia as other key US adversaries, and it looks at crosscutting issues, including climate change and the pandemic, that probably will have significant effects on US security.