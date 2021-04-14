An ‘accident’ in Minnesota

On Monday, a 20-year-old Black man in Minnesota, Daunte Wright, was killed after a traffic stop that escalated tragically and nonsensically into a horrible and needless death. Wright was clearly frightened by the situation he found himself in, and he panicked by re-entering his car and attempting to flee the scene. Wright’s response may have been wrong, but he was not threatening the safety of any police officer, and he should not have died as a result. It may be, as the police are claiming, a tragic accident, where the officer at the scene mistakenly pulled and fired her gun instead of her Taser. But this tragedy must be viewed through the historical lens of systemic racism that causes Black men, in particular, to be treated differently by many police officers than white people and those of other races.

Implicit racial biases are widely recognized as common. When it comes to those who have the power to take someone’s life, the need for solutions is urgent.

First, new police recruits must be much more extensively and rigorously psychologically screened to reject those who harbor the most racially biased attitudes and beliefs. Second, all current police officers should receive new training to give them a heightened awareness of our natural human biases, since without awareness it’s not possible to “disarm” these biases. They should also receive additional training on how to handle encounters before they can escalate out of control. As for the rest of us, and our own disturbing racial biases, we need to look deep into our hearts and consciously vow to treat all people with respect, dignity, and equality.

Ken Derow

Swathmore, Pa.





‘Accident’ too often means unsafe — and unaccountable

At my former company, I was the executive with oversight responsibility for the worker-safety program. When hiring a new head of the program, I asked each candidate how you build a “culture of safety.”

One candidate answered, “The first thing we do is ban use of the word ‘accident.’ When you say ‘accident’ it implies that somehow it was unavoidable. It allows people to evade responsibility and accountability. There are only ‘incidents.’ There is always something, usually multiple things, that could have been done to prevent the incident or lessen the severity: better training, better procedures, better equipment, better supervision. Accidents happen; incidents can be prevented.”

For the moment, we may choose to give the officer in the Minnesota shooting death of Daunte Wright the benefit of the doubt that her use of the gun was unintentional. That doesn’t mean this was an accident (it was termed an “accidental discharge” by her chief), and it shouldn’t stop police departments across the country from examining what they can do to reduce the risk that this will happen in their communities.

Wayne Davis

Carlisle

Re “Officer yelled ‘Taser, shot gun, police say” (Page A1, April 13): I would like to offer a simple solution. The police forces in this country should be composed of a majority of Black officers. If we started recruiting and training now with this as a goal, in five to 10 years we would no longer have a chronic problem with police violence against Black people.

Sharon Kennedy

Medford